The Uparwali Chai

Penguin Books launched the cookbook for this holiday season – Uparwali Chai: The Indian Art of High Tea by Pamela Timms. She is a journalist from Scotland. She came to India to discover its wonderful and varied flavours. 'Korma, Kheer and Kismet: Five Seasons in Old Delhi' is a record of her experiences exploring the street food stalls of Old Delhi. She now records her foodie experiences in her blog, Eat and Dust.

In her new book, Pamela Timms reveals all her secrets to over 100 original dishes inspired by Indian ingredients and tailored to suit the desi kitchen. From Saffron and Chocolate Macarons to Apricot and Jaggery Upside Down Cake, from Nan Khatai and Spiced Date, Jaggery and Walnut Scones to Rooh Afza Layer Cake, this book is a delicious and original mix of classic and contemporary desserts and savouries, reinvented and infused with an utterly Indian flavour. These thoroughly tested and easy-to-follow recipes are accompanied by anecdotes from the author's decade in India, as well as sections on seasonal baking, an all-Indian high tea and freedom baking (gluten and egg-free treats) and beautiful pictures and anecdotes to keep the readers entertained while they learn the recipes.