This school bubbles with innovation stories

Jaipur: A nondescript school in the remote lanes of Rajasthan bubbles with creativity of students manifesting itself in the form of sensor-laden smart dust-bins, assembled drones, follow-up robots in airport among several innovative concepts- all designed with the help of YouTube and local teachers.



Housed in a village of Nimbahera town in Chittorgarh district, the Government Higher Secondary School Marjeevi is led by principal Kavita Fadnavis who is national award winner and National ICT award winner too and has represented Rajasthan in US teacher exchange programme.

Despite being located inside the rural lanes stuck in the interiors, it has bagged the best school award twice at the state level. It has also had a UN team visiting to study its innovation trails and has been credited with many firsts such as of hosting virtual classroom sessions for the first time in 2010, conducting science fair for students right from grade 1 among several others.

Says principal, Kavita, "Under teachers exchange programme, we got a chance to speak of our teaching methods in the US. We taught how Indian students fare better using the techniques of Vedic maths. In fact, we made US students calculate without a calculator and pencil and pen. Initially the students there felt it was unbelievable but then they had all praise for Vedic maths," she says.

"However, what we learnt was how teachers take the responsibility of ensuring that students love them and their class looks beautiful," she adds.

Meanwhile, besides the innovation and creativity which makes this school different, there are spic and span labs, classrooms and premises.

According to Fadnavis, "Each teacher of this school contributes Rs 3,000 every month to keep their premises clean. While the government allocates Rs 5,000 each year for cleanliness, it is insufficient and hence comes the challenge to pool in money. Also, we have been paying for students' uniforms, school fee etc so that they don't get dropped out."

Also, in the classrooms there are green boards painted by teachers all around four walls of the class under "Guru Mitra Yojana." This innovation has been done because students engaged in group studies should have their own individual boards. While one group studies a subject of their interest, the other can study something different simultaneously.

"When I joined this school in 2008, the result was 67.50 per cent which has now touched 100 per cent in 2021. Our students and teachers work beyond fixed times to give best results. We have national players and toppers coming up in this school now. Villagers have been donating looking at the wonderful results," she said.

Kids are learning using digital boards, sensor pens, tablets, QR codes among others. In fact, a QR code library has been installed outside the classrooms too where community students can come and study.

A geography teacher Kaluram loves innovation and he sits in Atal lab with students to bring out innovative models with help of YouTube which make him as well as students equally happy and satisfied.

"When I joined here, local students were disinterested to come due to many social issues. We started a door to door campaign at that time to bring in students from their houses, she says.

Meanwhile, te Principal, along with her team, is leading from the front motivating and encouraging students by taking many firsts. Using greedy cup technology and telescopes, the staff works with teachers to teach students the lessons of innovation.

In fact, plumbers and mechanics are never called for small tasks and the students jointly with teachers finish it off. QR code library brings a difference to the public.

There is a school parliament being run in the school with the help of students where a student PM listens to each and every demand of his ministers. Education minister updates him of all developments and challenges Tanu Anjana, class X, is an education minister who keeps herself updated on all challenges. She along with other students want to do away the "Ghoonghat" (veil) culture and are quite vocal about it. Like her, other students of the school are equally vocal about social issues and want to make a mark on the national level.

"We are the best and in future, we will be the trend setters," says Tanu with pride.











