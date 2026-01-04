Tinariwen to headline luxury music and culture movement in 2026

Foreword (Overture × The Soul Company) has officially announced the launch of the India Jazz Project (IJP), a premium music and cultural platform set to debut in February 2026 across three major cities—Delhi-NCR, Mumbai and Bengaluru. Designed as a luxury-forward celebration of sound, culture and experience, the first edition of IJP will be headlined by Grammy-winning desert blues legends Tinariwen, marking their highly anticipated return to India.

The India Jazz Project is envisioned as a meeting ground where global artistry intersects with India’s rapidly evolving creative ecosystem. Rooted in jazz and blues, the platform also embraces soul and contemporary world music, creating a rich, genre-spanning experience. Each host city will feature Tinariwen alongside a curated lineup of India’s leading jazz and blues musicians, offering audiences a rare opportunity to witness international and Indian talent sharing the same stage.

IJP is the flagship intellectual property from Foreword, a collaboration between Overture—known for its leadership in live music and cultural programming—and The Soul Company, India’s foremost experiential food and beverage curators. Together, the partners aim to redefine how live music is experienced in the country. Beyond performances, the project will focus on design-led venues, immersive storytelling, curated bar programmes and bespoke culinary experiences, ensuring that what happens offstage is as thoughtfully crafted as what unfolds on it.

Co-founder Arpan Peter highlighted the cultural intent behind the initiative, stating that India has a deep yet often underrepresented history with jazz and blues. He said the India Jazz Project seeks to bring that legacy into a global dialogue by creating a welcoming home for world-class artists while offering Indian audiences access to exceptional international talent alongside the country’s own accomplished musicians. According to Peter, the long-term vision is to build a sustainable cultural movement that positions India prominently on the global map for genre-defining music experiences.

Co-founder Somanna PM echoed this sentiment, emphasising India’s growing stature as a destination for premium food and beverage experiences. He noted that the evolution of India’s hospitality and culinary landscape deserves to be reflected in its cultural platforms as well. With IJP, the aim is to align the sophistication of jazz and blues with India’s strengths in hospitality, presenting a holistic cultural showcase that extends from the stage to the bar and beyond.

Headlining the inaugural edition, Tinariwen bring with them a legacy that has shaped modern world music. Originating from the desert camps of the Tuareg rebellion, the band’s music carries themes of exile, freedom and resilience, expressed through hypnotic guitar work, meditative rhythms and evocative call-and-response vocals. Winners of the Grammy Award for Best World Music Album, Tinariwen have collaborated with global icons such as Carlos Santana, Thom Yorke, The Black Keys, Mark Lanegan and Warren Ellis.

Renowned for their transcendent live performances, Tinariwen’s return to India after years of anticipation is expected to be one of the defining live music moments of 2026. Their presence at the India Jazz Project offers Indian audiences a rare chance to experience the soul of the Sahara in an immersive, world-class setting.