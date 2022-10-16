Tinkesh Kaushik's life story is out of a storybook

Triple amputee who is a fitness trainer, became a blade runner at 36, paracyclist, is a TEDxHyderabad speaker, an Athlete Ambassador and an inspiration for many

From Jhajjar, Haryana Tinkesh was nine years old when he got electrocuted while flying a kite. His kite got stuck in a wire and he suffered an 11,000-volt shock. The impact was so severe that his legs from below the knees and his left arm above the elbow had to be amputated.

Tinkesh was in the hospital for six months, however, that tragic incident didn't stop Tinkesh from pursuing a normal life. Hailing from a lower middle-class family, his parents struggled but managed to put together the funds for his prosthetic legs and were supportive of his dreams.

His parents were told that he was not likely to survive, but they refused to listen. "My father and mother were my biggest support during this period. It is their willpower that kept me alive and helped me survive this accident," says Tinkesh, adding that his family did their best to ensure he returned to his routines. Tinkesh had to undergo treatment for three years. Throughout that time, his mother used to pick him up in her arms and take him to school. Tinkesh couldn't play with his friends or do anything other kids his age would do.

After graduating in 2015, Tinkesh spent a year trying to find a job, but had little success. He also says that he found the lack of physical exercise due to forced inactivity had resulted in him gaining a lot of weight. That's when he decided to focus on his health and fitness. His coach Kamal Sharma, really helped him attain strength and unlock his potential. Thereafter, he started participating in marathons and went on to do white water rafting in Dandeli and bungee Jumping in Nepal, he accomplished all this within a span of two years!

Tinkesh believes, "People consider physical disability to be a challenge. But true disability is in the mind. Everyone has their own challenges to face and if we can refuse to give in to our limitations, sure we can achieve anything."

He is honoured to be part of platforms like TEDxHyderabad as he believes it has provided him an opportunity to share his story and create an impact on many lives.

Today Tinkesh holds the record for being the first Asian triple amputee to bungee jump at Canyon Swing in Nepal, a drop of 160 m. His next goal is to do bunjee jump from the world's highest site in US which is 300 m. Currently, he is working as a fitness wellness coach for corporates and conducts physical training workshops.

Tinkesh wants to make his career in modeling, acting, and sports. He feels that people with disabilities are usually overlooked and he would like to see more representation in Bollywood, he feels that OTT platforms might be a good start. He reiterates the fact that Disability doesn't mean inability. He also wants to create an inclusive sport system to physically train disabled people as they are almost completely left behind when it comes to health and wellness.