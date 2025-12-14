Civil supplies officials draw minister Parthasarathy’s ire

Vijayawada: Minister for information and public relations and housing Kolusu Parthasarathy came down heavily on civil supplies department officials following serious complaints from farmers at Karakampadu village. The minister’s swift intervention prevented the exploitation of farmers and ensured that they received the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for their paddy.

While returning to Vijayawada after visiting the village on Saturday, several farmers approached the minister and explained that paddy procurement was being denied at Rythu Seva Kendras (RSKs) on the pretext that the grain had changed colour. Taking advantage of the situation, private traders were purchasing paddy at a distress price of just Rs.1,200 per bag (75 kg) and transporting it out of the village.

Angered by the situation, Parthasarathy conducted an on-the-spot inquiry and questioned civil supplies officials over their failure to procure paddy from farmers. Expressing serious displeasure at their negligence, he sought immediate explanations and warned of strict action.

The minister also stopped private traders’ lorries and personally verified the claims made by traders, who stated that they were paying Rs 1,500 per bag. However, it was revealed that farmers were actually being paid only Rs1,200, clearly exposing a nexus between certain officials and private traders to cheat farmers.

On the minister’s instructions, a moisture-testing machine was brought to the spot to examine the quality of the paddy. The test confirmed that although the outer layer of the grain had slight discolouration, the rice inside was of good quality and fit for procurement as per norms.

Following this, the minister spoke to the district collector, civil supplies district manager and other senior officials, directing them to take immediate corrective measures.

He ensured that private traders who had already purchased paddy at lower rates would mandatorily pay Rs.1,550 per bag to farmers.

Issuing a stern warning, the minister stated that any future attempts to cheat farmers would invite stringent action against both officials and traders.

Farmers expressed relief and happiness over the timely intervention, thanking the Minister for ensuring justice and reinforcing their faith in the government’s resolve to stand by the farming community.