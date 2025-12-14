Will resolve Amaravati farmers’ concerns on priority: Narayana

Amaravati: Municipal Administration Minister P Narayana has said that a three-member committee reviewing land-pooling issues in the Amaravati capital region is moving towards resolving long-pending concerns raised by farmers, with decisions on key categories of land expected within the next two weeks. He was speaking to the media after the committee’s meeting at the Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) office in Rayapudi on Saturday.

The Minister said the discussions focused primarily on farmers whose lands were not included in the original land-pooling process. According to officials, 921 plots belonging to nearly 700 farmers fall under this category.

The committee has contacted the affected farmers to ascertain their preferences. Most of these farmers have indicated that they are willing to accept the same plots after the land acquisition process is completed.

However, the Minister said, 37 farmers have sought allotment of alternative plots at different locations. Based on the committee’s findings, a decision on agricultural lands and other types of land, including jareebu and gramakantham categories, will be taken in 15 days.

Providing an update on plot registrations, Narayana said registrations have been completed for 61,793 plots allotted to farmers so far; while those of 7,628 plots remain pending.

Plot allotments have been made to 29,233 farmers, though 312 court cases related to land issues are still under adjudication.

Officials attributed delays in some registrations to “practical complications” such as road encroachments, inheritance disputes, and documentation issues involving non-resident landowners.

The Minister said that steps are being taken to address these issues on a case by case basis.

Narayana announced that farmers who had contributed land in Undavalli would shortly receive plot allotments through draw of lots to ensure transparency. The government would seek legal opinion on matters related to the R5 zoning classification before taking any decision.

The meeting was attended by Union Minister Pemmasani Chandrasekhar and local MLA Shravan Kumar, with officials indicating that the government aims to bring clarity and closure to farmer-related issues as part of the capital region’s development process.