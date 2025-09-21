TroyBoi and Jazzy B unite for ‘Okay,’ a high-energy fusion from the upcoming ‘ROOTZ’ EP

Electronic music innovator and global producer Troy Henry, widely known as TroyBoi, is set to release his most personal project yet, ROOTZ, on September 19, 2025. The five-track EP, arriving via Ultra Records, marks a pivotal chapter in his career, blending his trademark trap and bass sounds with the melodic traditions of Indian, Punjabi, House, and Hip-Hop music.

At the heart of ROOTZ lies TroyBoi’s desire to reconnect with his multicultural heritage. Of Indian, Chinese, Portuguese, and Nigerian descent, TroyBoi grew up surrounded by diverse sounds, but it was his mother’s love of Bollywood music that cemented his bond with Indian melodies. “I’ve always wanted to do an Indian EP because I grew up surrounded by the music,” he shares. “This project is a tribute to my upbringing and the roots I was exposed to from childhood.”

The EP features an exciting mix of collaborations: “Masala” with Punjabi-Canadian star Amrit Maan, “Beggin” with Indo-Swiss artist BombayMami, “Okay” featuring the legendary Jazzy B, and “Kabhi”, which samples the immortal voice of Lata Mangeshkar from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.... Rounding out the tracklist is “Kamli”, a solo production that showcases TroyBoi’s signature hard-hitting sound.

One of the standout tracks, “Okay”, is already generating buzz. A fiery collaboration with Jazzy B, the song blends bhangra’s infectious energy with TroyBoi’s deep trap beats. “Jazzy B is someone my team has worked with for years,” TroyBoi explains. “When I made the beat, I could instantly hear him on it. We sent it to him, and he nailed it.” The track demonstrates not only TroyBoi’s production mastery but also the global reach of Punjabi music, crossing cultural and linguistic boundaries with ease.

Equally personal is “Kabhi”, which uses a sample of Lata Mangeshkar’s voice, an element close to TroyBoi’s heart. “It was a dream come true and an honor,” he says. The track connects his present artistry to the Bollywood films he grew up watching with his mother, making it the emotional centerpiece of the EP.

TroyBoi is no stranger to India’s music scene, having completed four to five tours in the country. His fanbase there is both massive and deeply loyal. “The fans in India are amazing. I’ve always had a lot of love for them,” he says, hinting at plans to return for another tour in early 2026.

For TroyBoi, ROOTZ is more than just music—it’s a statement of cultural identity and a blueprint for future generations of South Asian artists. “Stay true to your roots,” he advises. “Find authentic and fresh ways to incorporate the sounds that inspire you. Without that, we’re not exposing these sounds to the masses. As artists and producers, we must celebrate what shaped us.”

With ROOTZ, TroyBoi bridges continents, genres, and generations, proving that authenticity and innovation can coexist powerfully. The EP is both a personal journey and a gift to global audiences, reminding listeners that the past and present can merge to create something entirely new.