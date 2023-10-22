“Vibration and Spirituality” are interconnected. It explores the idea that everything in the universe, from the smallest subatomic particles to the grandest galaxies, vibrates at a certain frequency. This concept has profound implications for understanding spirituality and its interconnectedness with the physical world.

The Vibrational Universe: The foundation of the concept is that everything in the universe is in a state of vibration. It suggests that the energy that permeates everything is in constant motion, and this motion is responsible for the creation and maintenance of the physical world.

The Law of Vibration teaches us that our current circumstances are a reflection of our personal vibrational frequency. In essence, we attract experiences and destinations that align with our vibrational state. The idea that we can be in tune or out of tune with the universe’s vibrational frequency can be related to the concept of being in harmony or disharmony with the world around us. Imagine our life’s journey as a road trip, with each path corresponding to a specific vibrational frequency. Just as a car is designed to travel on roads and not on water, our vibrational state determines the course of our life’s journey.

Vibration is the fundamental essence of everything in the universe. When we find ourselves in a sacred or divine place, it’s because something within us resonates at that elevated level. As we progress, our vibrational frequency shapes the unfolding path before us.

It’s crucial to understand that the universe doesn’t discriminate between energies. When everything in life seems to be going well, it’s a sign that we are vibrating at our best frequency. Conversely, a downward spiral in life indicates a lower vibrational state.

Think of your life’s journey as a car. A new car offers a different driving experience, better mileage, and greater efficiency. However, as the car ages and wears down, the experience diminishes. Human beings possess a unique advantage over cars—we can rewire ourselves. The power to rewire lies within our spirit, and it allows us to acquire a new vehicle, symbolizing a new body. Consider the journey of a human spirit throughout a lifetime. From infancy to old age, the spirit remains constant, while the body evolves.

In the spiritual realm, we recognize vibration as a tool to transcend the limitations imposed by our innate vibrational frequency. Elevating our vibration can lead to success, self-realization, and a deeper understanding of life. Conversely, lowering our vibration can result in a downgrade of our life experiences and a diminished spirit. The universe doesn’t discern between good and bad; it distinguishes between positive and negative vibrations. By aligning with positive vibrations, we open ourselves to the opportunities offered by universal energies to rewire and transform our essence. Conversely, negative vibrations limit our ability to create substantial change within ourselves, potentially leading to suffering or a failure to merge with the divine light.

Therefore, it’s essential for us to strive towards elevating our vibrations through practices like yoga and pranayama. By doing so, we empower our souls to rewire, enabling us to explore new dimensions of life and elevate our experiences to the fullest. By aligning with higher vibrations, we can unlock the potential to enhance our lives and deepen our spiritual connection, ultimately striving for the light and transcending suffering for eternity.

(The writer is the Founder of Akshar Yoga Kendraa)