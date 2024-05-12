Ayurveda Tips for Mothers: Recharge with Simple Self-Care

A woman is an integral part of the family or the work place or anywhere for that matter. The Mother is said to be the backbone of the Family. And the back (Mother) undergoes a lot of jumbles in its lifetime to maintain the overall structure of the body (family). Hence one needs to value it and take care of it in all the best possible ways.

Why does one need to take care?

The Mother is the sole representative of Nature. This Gift of Life is been given by her to all of us. It is very important for all of us to payback to this Nature. Hence one has to do it with utmost respect and humbleness.

In what way can one do it?

Keeping oneself healthy is the most effective way to compliment self. Ayurveda proposes following the principles of Dinacharya (self-care regimen) that helps one achieve it. One among them is a prime and the easiest regimen - Abhyanga.

Abhyanga- Application of warm oil on the entire body, from the scalp to the soles of your feet, massaging it in the same direction (Scalp to soles). Practicing this regularly excluding the days of menstruation provides many health benefits for women. A daily Abhyanga practice restores the balance of the doshas; enhances well - being, and longevity. Abhyanga can give a deep feeling of stability and warmth. It nourishes the entire body, decreases the effects of ageing, imparts muscle tone and vigour to the dhatus (tissues of the body), lubricates the joints and promotes firmness to the limbs, stimulates the internal organs of the body, assists in elimination of impurities from the body, increases stamina, calms the nerves, imparts better and deeper sleep, enhances vision, softens and smoothens the skin, wards off the wrinkles, makes hair grow lustrous, enhances the recovery from various internal and external ailments as a whole. This “one activity Abhyanga” has a potential to transform a condition of disease at any level to ease.

Hence practicing this in the early part of the day for 15 – 20 minutes on empty stomach should be an integral part of a women’s life. One can use essential oils infused with Sandalwood (Pitta type) or Amla (Vata Type) or Tulsi (Kapha Type) or a blend of all. While making a blend always dilute with a base of coconut oil or sesame oil. Another important way to keeping one healthy in all terms is the use of herbal decoctions. Herbal decoctions are primarily made using tougher plant materials such as roots, barks, seeds and stems. The plant material is simmered in boiling water for 15 – 20 mins to release the active constituents in the liquid. Thus, Herbal decoctions deliver the beneficial properties of herbs in concentrated form and help with various health issues: Digestive problems, Respiratory issues, Immune support, Stress management and Pain relief. Some popular Herbal Decoction.

Dandelion Root Decoction:

Place ½ tsp of dried dandelion root coarse powder in 200 ml of water and bring it to boil in low simmer for 10 – 15 minutes. Turn off the heat, strain and drink 50 – 100 ml as desired.

Benefits: Promotes liver health, aids digestion, balances kapha & pitta.

Cumin Seed / Coriander Seed Decoction

Add ½ tsp of the seeds in 200 ml of water and bring it to boil in low simmer for 10 – 15 mins. Turn off the heat, strain and drink as desired.

Benefits: clears bloating, improves metabolism, relieves headache, supports circulation, balances pitta & vata.

Ashwangandha Root decoction

Place ½ tsp of dried ashwangandha root powder in 200 ml of water and bring it to boil in low simmer for 10 – 15 minutes. Turn off the heat, strain and enjoy 50 – 100 ml with ½ tsp jaggery.

Benefits: Boosts immunity, relieves stress, nourishes body tissues, relaxes the mind, balances kapha & vata.

Ayurveda understands that a women’s body undergoes a lot of changes in her entire lifetime menarche, motherhood and menopause.