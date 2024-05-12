Hyderabad: 14 MCC violation cases booked

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda police have booked 14 cases in regard to violations of Model Code of Conduct ( MCC) during the Lok Sabha elections campaign.

Rachakonda Commissioner of Police Tarun Joshi said eight inter district check posts were set up while 29 flying squads and 25 static surveillance teams are functioning in the Commissionerate limits to curb inducement, transportation of cash, liquor, drugs, freebies, etc.

A total of 114 flag marches were conducted across the commissionerate to instill confidence among the voters and ensure a free and fair voting,” he said. All the polling stations, particularly critical polling stations, have been geo-tagged in the TSCOP application by the IT core team and 72 police officers deployed to monitor the election process.