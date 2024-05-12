Live
- 63 pc voter turnout in Odisha
- Musk's SpaceX is quick to build in Texas, slow to pay its bills
- TCS announces to create global AI centre of excellence in France
- 4,000 animal and plant species affected by smuggling worldwide
- Hooda questions BJP on rejection of demand for Ahir Regiment in Army
- Poling complete in peaceful manner in Gadwal and Alampur Segments.
- Beyond Politics: PM Modi's Gurdwara visit signals his deep respect for Sikh culture, values
- Polling peaceful in Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency, provisional figures indicate highest turnout since 1996
- WB offers quick access to 10 pct of undisbursed loans for Bangladesh's crisis response
- KSCW chief warns Against Sharing Sensitive Information Online
Just In
Hyderabad: 14 MCC violation cases booked
The Rachakonda police have booked 14 cases in regard to violations of Model Code of Conduct ( MCC) during the Lok Sabha elections campaign.
Hyderabad: The Rachakonda police have booked 14 cases in regard to violations of Model Code of Conduct ( MCC) during the Lok Sabha elections campaign.
Rachakonda Commissioner of Police Tarun Joshi said eight inter district check posts were set up while 29 flying squads and 25 static surveillance teams are functioning in the Commissionerate limits to curb inducement, transportation of cash, liquor, drugs, freebies, etc.
A total of 114 flag marches were conducted across the commissionerate to instill confidence among the voters and ensure a free and fair voting,” he said. All the polling stations, particularly critical polling stations, have been geo-tagged in the TSCOP application by the IT core team and 72 police officers deployed to monitor the election process.