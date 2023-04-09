Views of singers on how technology impacts the music industry

Singing is an art of expressing your feelings and emotions in the form of a melody or rhythm. One can sing based on any event or situation. While the lyrics are the soul of the music, the vocalist brings life to the music. Music has undergone a significant transformation as a result of technology. Many vocalists and aspiring musicians are creating innovative music albums with the help of technology. It also aids in displaying their skills across many digital platforms. Rashmi Bhumi Reddy has provided singers' opinions on the impact of technology on music.



Vishnupriya Ravi



Inspired by SP Balasubramaniam, Vishnupriya has had a great passion for singing since childhood. Vishnupriya started her career as a playback singer. Chellakutty in the Tamil film Vallavanukku Pullum Aayudham is her first debut song. With "Pareshanura" she has made her entry into Tollywood. She has performed songs in several films such as Maharshi, Aambala, Tenali Ramakrishna BA.BL and many more. Everest Anchuna in Maharshi has achieved tremendous success.

She believes that technology has a positive impact on the music business. Technology makes her work easier, especially in producing and executing complex musical compositions. When compared to earlier times, it also aids in raising the calibre of music. She will soon perform live for the audience besides films. She offered her fantastic advice to aspiring artists, telling them that the key to becoming successful singers is to sing every day.

Himanshu Kulkarni



Himanshu Kulkarni is a budding music producer and singer. Inspired by the music legends such as Lata Mangeshkar, Arjit Singh, and many more, he has developed a passion for music. He has produced and sung a variety of songs such as "Isse Matlab", "Om Namah Shivay", "Kitida Pawsat" and many more. During the pandemic, he collaborated with Shine Macidonia and produced a musical project named "Quarantine Jam". Isse Matlab is a very challenging project as he has taken the roles of singing, composition and production into his hands. It is his first musical production.

The Internet and technology has helped many artists to learn more about the music industry and provide power to artists to produce their music. It also helps to gain inspiration by building a commercial activity on various digital platforms. Currently, he is working on the Garba project which is going to be released by Navratri. He offered wonderful tips to aspiring singers, advising them to warm up their voices frequently and practise their vocals. Never let worry cause a sore throat. go easily. Always challenge yourself to win, as this can boost your confidence.