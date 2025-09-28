What does Navratri offer for a seeker?

Do you know why the night is called Ratri? Ra means that which gives solace or rest, and Tri refers to the three types of problems: physical, environmental, and mental. That which gives relief from these three types of difficulties is Ratri. The night relieves people from everything. It takes you in its arms and puts you to sleep. Notice that no animal or bird worries at night; they all sleep peacefully. Night embraces everyone, whether happy or unhappy, and gives relief from all kinds of misery.

Navratri means the “new night” or the “nine nights,” both representing the freshness that breaks through. A baby rests for nine months in the womb of its mother. Similarly, during Navratri, we return to our source for these nine nights. During this time, one can take the mind off the mundane and spend moments in self-enquiry: “Who am I?” and “What is this world all about?” It is like taking a dip in the ocean of infinite consciousness. When cravings and aversions consume your mind, or when uncertainty and fear arise, you feel disturbed, unhappy, and unproductive. During these nine nights, relief comes by connecting to the energy within you, which is Shakti. At the end of the nine nights, you emerge victorious, creative, and blissful. If you observe nature, a tree is present throughout the year, yet its expression changes with the seasons. In spring, trees and plants bloom; in summer, they bear fruits and flowers; in autumn, leaves turn colourful and fall; and in winter, nature retreats into itself. Similarly, Navratri is an expression of divine consciousness and spirit. Though divinity exists beyond time, these special times allow time itself to celebrate divinity, honouring the spirit within you. And what do we do for a celebration? We clean up everything. Celebration signifies cleansing the three types of impurities, or malas, that overshadow our blissful nature and prevent recognition of our universal self. These three veils are Karmamala, Mayiyamala, and Andvamala. Karmamala involves cravings, aversions, likes, and dislikes that obscure our true nature. Mayiyamala is wrong identification, when we think we are something we are not and get attached to the ephemeral. And Andvamala is the inability to sustain the experience of infinity; we glimpse bliss but cannot remain in that space. Freedom from these impurities brings celebration and upliftment of the spirit.

Immerse yourself in devotion, for divine consciousness cherishes the unconditional love you offer. Remember, it is not only you who longs for infinity; infinity longs for you, too! The ancients placed all Gods and Goddesses on a lotus. This signifies that when our consciousness has blossomed and become as delicate and beautiful as a lotus, it houses divinity. Our mind is the thousand-petal lotus, and when it blossoms, the divine is already present within. There is no need to seek divinity outside yourself.

(Writer is a is a globally renowned spiritual leader, humanitarian, and peacebuilder. He is also the founder of The Art of Living foundation, according to the Art of Living)