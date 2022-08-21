This is the ultimate accomplishment when someone is able to practice spiritual meditation successfully. This can be defined as a stage of completeness where the human existence has achieved its ultimate purpose and finally has the answer to everything in the universe

Spiritual meditation comprises of those techniques that are wholly focused on spiritual energies. The entire goal or purpose of spiritual meditation techniques is to invoke spiritual energy. According to the concepts of spiritual meditation the human body is only a temporary vessel and will meet its demise eventually. However it is the spirit that transcends the material existence and continues to live for all eternity.

What is Spiritual meditation?

There are many meditation techniques that are focused on the body and on evolving oneself in the material realm. Similarly, the goal of spiritual meditation is to evolve the mind to a level that it can attain enlightenment. This is the ultimate accomplishment when someone is able to practice spiritual meditation successfully. This can be defined as a stage of completeness where the human existence has achieved its ultimate purpose and finally has the answer to everything in the universe. Take for example hunger and the role of food and water in quenching thirst or satisfying your appetite. When you are hungry, eating a meal will make you feel contented and there is a sense of satisfaction. This is the same level of fulfilment when one achieves spiritual enlightenment.

How is it?

It is a stage where there is nothing more to do and nothing else remains to be done. Another example would be eating a favourite food for instance.

If you love a particular dish or sweet you would ask for it and relish it perhaps the first 5 or 6 times but if you consume it repeatedly there will come a point when you do not crave it as much anymore. This stems from a sense of fullness or contentment of having eaten your favourite meal or sweet to your heart's content. This is exactly how enlightenment achieved through spiritual meditation can feel like.

The benefits of spiritual meditation Contentment

Life is enriched with the essence of contentment which is that comfortable feeling of wholeness or being happy and blissful with all that you have and not continuing to seek for more.

Evolving the spirit

Through the process of spiritual meditation techniques the spirit will evolve and become capable of achieving enlightenment.

All of us are capable of reaching the stage but we must simply mould ourselves like a vessel to receive the right energy and

prepare for this high level of beingness.

Takes you towards perfection

Spiritual meditation is the path towards helping you realise your mastery and perfection no matter what you undertake. Be it your personal, professional, or spiritual development all planes of existence will be lived with mastery.

The ability to transform your identity

Regardless of what role you are playing or what your identity is those who practice spiritual meditation have the power to transform themselves completely. Even though there is suffering all around you and this cycle will go on as part of nature's phenomena, you will remain immune and free from the experience of pain.

Experience a state of blissfulness

Practicing spiritual meditation can allow you to experience the joy of a bliss for life. This is known as Chitta Prasadanam in yoga given by Sage Patanjali. It is a beautiful formula to help you make decisions resulting in happiness, in the form of Citta prasadanam. Citta Prasadanam can be translated to mean "Blissful Mind".

Siddha Walk Meditation

Siddha walk is an ancient yogic spiritual practice. This ancient practice of the siddha walk was first formulated by Sage Agastya. It has the power to not only accelerate your physical health but can also elevate your mental and spiritual development. It is a dynamic system based on a scientific approach which can drastically transform the human body and mind. In siddha walk, the shape of 8 or infinity plays a very important and powerful role. This particular symbol of infinity or figure 8 also represents connection and how we transition from one task to the other.

Method of Siddha Walk

The process of practicing siddha walk is to trace the figure 8 while you walk from the direction of South to North.

This direction of walking from the South side to the north in this shape of 8 must be done for 21 minutes. After having completed the required duration of rounds you must then reverse the direction and walk from north to south for another 21 minutes.