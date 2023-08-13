Live
- CCB Operation: Dismantling Synthetic Drug Ring on the Coast
- All about organ donation and transplantation system
- 'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Elvish Army swells but don't write off Abhishek
- 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' finale speculation: Will Karan-Arjun be seen together?
- 'MTV Roadies': Gautam to warn Vashu Jain to keep his attitude in check
- Two senior most Telangana Congress leaders meet in Hyderabad. Whats Up ?
- Amit Tandon’s arrival on ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ house will pack in a dose of comedy as contestants roast each other
- Dheerendra Krishna Shastri from Bageshwar Dhaam will be in Hyderabad
- No BJP-BJD tieup, says Arjun Munda
- Four met watery grave in Tumakuru
Just In
Wordsmith: On The Wings of Poesy
At times I wish I had wings to fly And soar above in the azure firmament high Where I float like a wandering cloud and holding the hands of...
At times I wish I had wings to fly
And soar above in the azure firmament high
Where I float like a wandering cloud
and holding the hands of fairies
dance with every sigh
Sparrows, butterflies and several chirrupy birds accompany me,
I just float any fly
A hope that propels me
and my wings
With the view to meeting thee.
My imaginative flights, at times, however impeded by mundane shackles
Still remain unfettered
As in this divine pursuit
Nothing else but only you mattered
Shaken out of my fanciful stupor, when wingless, I descend, down in spirits
With a painful shudder
I rush to hug you, mother
Thither in your lap
I find in God and you
No Gap.
Lying snuggled there, as your tender
hand fondles my head,
I feel as if I have slipped into the celestial quilt of stars on a Divine Bed.
— Hitashi Sachdeva