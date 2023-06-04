Live
Wordsmith: Reflective Sigh!
Don’t be afraid, don’t get scared
Face it, embrace it….it’s you, your reflection.
On a gloomy night, let the moonlight reach you
Who you are and what you hold, your reflection will teach you.
Let the stars outline your figure
Let them show you the mirror.
Stop gazing at people’s window
Cast your own dinkum shadow.
Let them raise their voices
You project in light of your choices.
What you envisioned
May not be your vision.
For what you fought,
May not be your thought.
Let the ray of wisdom awake you
Your self-reflection will make you.
On a bright morning, get up and shine high
Don’t forget to muster your reflective sigh.
Your perception is your power
Not perfection but your courage tower.
Illumination on your inner being
Can gauge your reflection ring.
Let the magic flow, do it in a row
It’s your own show, reflect and let your world glow.