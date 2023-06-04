Wordsmith: Reflective Sigh!

Don’t be afraid, don’t get scared



Face it, embrace it….it’s you, your reflection.

On a gloomy night, let the moonlight reach you

Who you are and what you hold, your reflection will teach you.

Let the stars outline your figure

Let them show you the mirror.

Stop gazing at people’s window

Cast your own dinkum shadow.

Let them raise their voices

You project in light of your choices.

What you envisioned

May not be your vision.

For what you fought,

May not be your thought.

Let the ray of wisdom awake you

Your self-reflection will make you.

On a bright morning, get up and shine high

Don’t forget to muster your reflective sigh.

Your perception is your power

Not perfection but your courage tower.

Illumination on your inner being

Can gauge your reflection ring.

Let the magic flow, do it in a row

It’s your own show, reflect and let your world glow.