Yoga is for All

On the occasion of 9th International Yoga Day, Patanjali Wellness Center, Patanjali Yogpeeth-. A yoga session was organised on the huge ground, where about 20 thousand yoga seekers took advantage of Yoga. With the sound of Yoga by Swamiji Maharaj, the world became Yogic. At the same time, yoga exercises were done simultaneously in almost all the 600 districts and 5000 tehsils of the country. On this occasion, Swami Ji Maharaj said that the students of Patanjali University go to Oxford, Harvard, Stanford etc. Universities, I.I.T. and I.I.M. Patanjali, will provide this opportunity to create more health and wealth. Students of Patanjali University will hoist the flag of research and knowledge worldwide on the strength of science, mathematics, technology, artificial intelligence, aerospace, and information technology, as well as Indian culture and ancient wisdom. He said that we would export Yogis from India worldwide, who will be Yogis from the inside and will not only provide medical solutions to diseases worldwide but will lead the world in every field. People from different communities, like Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, Christian, Jain, Buddhist etc., participated in the programme, ending the distinction of religion-caste-community.

On this occasion, Swami Ji Maharaj said that Yoga for Universe, Yoga for Yug, Yoga for Self-Reliance, and Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam are being practised from Patanjali Yogpeeth. Today, we are here together to celebrate the 9th International Yoga Day are collected. In India, at least more than 100 million people come out of their homes for Yoga; this is the unique charm of Yoga. Through this Yog Dharma, Ved Dharma, Rishi Dharma, Sanatan Dharma, a new beginning of Rashtra Dharma, a new voice of Yug Dharma has resonated.