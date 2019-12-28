Youngsters bring a whiff of fresh air to cinema in Telugu film industry

Just like a new season that brings with it new blossoms and hope, these youngsters bring a whiff of fresh air to cinema. Some take time, some click right away, some just take you by storm.



Almost in every six months, the audience sees new talent and budding actors who try to make it big in the Telugu film industry. Once they make an impact on the audience, it becomes clear that they are here to stay.

So, let us take a look at a bunch of a few really good looking and talented young heroes from down South, who have been impressing the audience with their performances and killing looks.From amazing skills of dancing to dialogue delivery, six pack abs to charming screen presence, these new age heroes, without godfathers, are becoming case studies for other aspiring actors on how to scale heights, make a mark for themselves, and to hold their own.

In recent times, actors like Naveen Polishetty, Vijay Deverakonda, Karthikeya Gummakonda, Aadhi Pinisetty, Naveen Chandra, Sreenivas Bellamkonda, Navdeep, Adivi Sesh, Dulquer Salmaan, Yash and others have come out with some interesting films at the box office, most of which turned out to be blockbusters.

All these heroes have struggled in the initial stages of their career to get a chance to play lead roles in films. When there have been parents of a few who invested all their earnings to launch their sons as heroes, these guys climbed the stairs on their own. So we spoke to a few of the actors to know what all does it take to become a new age hero, and here is what they have to say.rthikeya is still known as the 'RX 100' guy even though he made a bunch of films after that. The young actor played an antagonist right in his fourth film 'Gang Leader' and that is something not every actor would dare to do in the initial stage of their career. But he has done it right and proved that he is a good actor.

"As time passes, interests of the audience change and nobody wants to watch films which look more like old wine in a new bottle. So being an actor in the present state of cinema, one can always try different films to prove themselves. I don't want to get stereotyped and I don't need an Rs 10 Cr or 25 Cr budget to bag a hit. It is all about the right script and being a good performer," says the 'Guna 369' actor.





After struggling for more than a decade post Life Is Beautiful, Naveen Polishetty bagged a blockbuster hit with 'Agent Sai Sreenivas Athreya'. Also, at the same time, he bagged an amazing role in Niteish Tiwari's 'Chichhore'. Well, his schedules are packed now.

"For me, the audience is my godfather because what I am now, is because of their support. Just like any other guy who wants to become an actor/hero, I did every possible thing. How you did it is more important than what you did. There is no specific process or system to go through. It is important to choose the right script to grab the attention of the audience. You tell a good story and they will listen to it and give you all the support," says Naveen.

Naveen added that he loves the craft of acting and being on the cover of a reputed magazine is not his goal, but being loved by the audience is. These young actors love cinema and are ready to do anything for it. Undoubtedly, they belong to a rare breed.

It is very much important to be noticed on social media and keep posting updates regularly. So many young actors now are making the utmost use of social media to keep in touch with their fans regularly. Also, the public notices you about how generous and down to earth you are as a human. Indulging themselves in social work and doing their part to the society which has given them a lot is every actor's duty.





Vijay Deverakonda is someone who believes and follows this regularly. 'Arjun Reddy' was a game changer to him and Telugu cinema as well. The actor has his own ways of promoting himself and his films too. He already owns a fashion brand and has set examples by donating some of his earnings to natural disasters and various other needs of the society. This handsome hunk has a huge lot of female fans who go gaga over him.

Dulquer Salmaan is another heartthrob. Besides being a good actor, he is definitely one of the handsome heroes down south. He became popular after his films in Malayalam and Tamil films were dubbed and released in other languages. He was introduced to Telugu audiences with the dubbed version of 'Ok Kanmani'. His Telugu debut film is 'Mahanati' in which he played the role of Gemini Ganesan. Recently, he made his Bollywood debut with Zoya Factor but unfortunately, the film tanked at the box office.

As for Yash, he is one of the most-talked about actors in recent times. His film 'KGF' is the most streamed film of the year and credits go to his performance and the story by director Prashanth Neel. Yash played a serious role in the film and it is difficult to be part of such a film which is so different from the ones that his contemporaries are making. Also, he inspired many men to grow a beard. Fans of the blockbuster film are waiting for the sequel.

These youngsters don't bag hits just like that, by choosing any random script. It is very much important for them to be sure that the audiences like it. They are ready to take up risky and experimental roles and try different genres without sticking to one.





Sreenivas Bellamkonda agrees with the same. He says people want to watch different films. So it is obvious that they will support actors who can make such films unlike the routine ones. "I like to choose roles which I find are challenging and inspiring, like the role of Ram which I played in Sita. I am glad that director Teja believed in me that I could pull off such role. So what I mean is, there is risk in every role. But that doesn't mean you stop trying new ones," says the Bellamkonda lad.

Also, he disagrees that having a godfather will bring success with every film. He adds that it is very much difficult for them when compared to those who come from non-filmy background.

"People have a certain amount of expectations on us. There is a lot of pressure on us which might affect us in many ways. Having a godfather might help you in having a readymade platform for launch. But whether you become successful or not, your dad doesn't have to do anything about it," he added.

Actors like Naveen Chandra, Vishwak Sen, Adivi Sesh and Sharwanand also, in recent times, have done good films which have garnered huge collections at the box office. All this doesn't happen overnight. But one day, it happens and they just don't have to look back again.