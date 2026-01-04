ACB arrests forest officials

Khammam: Two officials of the Forest Development Corporation Ltd (TFDC) and a private person were caught red-handed by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) here, on Saturday, for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 3.51 lakh, officials said.

The arrested officials include Thadi Rajender, Plantation Manager of the Forest Sub-Division, Bhadradri Kothagudem, and Chennam Gopala Krishna, a private individual from Kothagudem district. Thati Sravani, Divisional Manager, Kothagudem, is reported to be absconding.

According to the ACB, the bribe was sought for clearing the complainant’s bills relating to the cutting of one unit of eucalyptus trees, approximately 3,900 tonnes. The amount was reportedly received by another private person, Jogu Chennarao, on the instructions of the accused officials.

“The accused officers performed their duties improperly and dishonestly to obtain undue advantage,” an ACB statement said.

The arrested persons have been produced before the Special Judge for SPE & ACB cases, Warangal, while investigations into the matter continue. The complainant’s identity has been withheld for security reasons.