A captivating Kuchipudi ballet celebrating divine love and valour

Deepanjali School for Excellence in Kuchipudi presented the kuchipudi ballet - “ Rukmini Krishna “; as the culminating finale of the South Indian Cultural Association’s Annual Festival at Ravindra Bharathi on Friday which was flawlessly conducted by the secretary Rajasekhar under the guidance of the president Dr Chakravarthy. This production scripted by Nrusimha Sarma was a spectacular extravaganza containing fine dance performances, striking settings, scintillating costumes and mellifluous music of remarkable quality. Make-up by Sudarshan was amazingly realistic. Spiralling Lights in the magical hands of Basavaraju spun and sizzled creating an illusionistic optical phantasmagoria on stage.

Around thirty dancers from Guru Deepika Reddy’s School known worldwide for its virtuoso abilities dazzled and shimmered on stage along with a few senior Guest Artistes - Sudheer Rao, Surendranath and Devarakonda Srinivas. The central roles of Rukmini and Krishna were by Guru Deepika Reddy and her senior student Mihira Pathuri respectively. Casting was perfect as each role was assigned to the artiste most capable of doing justice to the particular character. Vocals by DSV Sastry and Nitya Santoshini were magnificent in the recorded music which was exceedingly life like.

Every facet of the production was like that of a Diamond coming together to give a sparkling lustre. The breadth of vision of the overall theme was also displayed in every minute detail.The mere watching of such a ballet is an education in itself in how to manage the logistics of such surpassing value which it is hoped other Kuchipudi artistes should strive to do as the general quality is capable of improvement.

An opening song seeking various Deities blessings was continued by the student’s group in colourful costumes stirringly led by Shloka Reddy as they went through a combination of movements of intense symmetry. Deepika in beautiful Rose pink and Leaf green aharya as Rukmini portrayed the passionate longing of the beloved consort of Krishna to be united with her Lord. She is completely immersed in her love for Krishna besotted with his image installed on a Pedestal which she worships in fervour. Deepika’s elegant abhinaya and nritta depiction was greatly appreciated. The innocence of Rukmini was charming.

The leelas of Krishna were imagined in a novel manner. Instead of the usual Krishna character enacting there was a change. Mihira was an excellent choice. Krishna is a spectator as the Gopikas play out his exploits. He insouciantly watches his own legends like a story within a story. A pair of Cows accompany him on stage dancing in rhythm to evoke the Cowherd God’s pastoral surroundings. The choreography was intriguing as the Asuras whom Krishna combats and destroys were picturised. Succeeding sets of dancers without losing the flow for a single instant depicted the Demons who arrive in a Cloud of Dust, as a Wheel and other such strange forms. The spinning contortions of the Wheel, blowing storm of Dust and the lifting of Mount Govardhana were truly extravagant in posture as the artistes went to the limit of dance. The wrestlers Chanura and Mustika were killed and a fitting end was put to Kamsa.

As the Gopikas formed lines Krishna danced through them in an intersecting manner which was pleasant to watch. Deva Rishi Narada played by Sarayu is instrumental in uniting the divine couple who have never seen each other in person but are mutually devoted. Surendranath as Rukmi was vibrantly arrogant, baffled in incomprehension that his sister a Princess of Vidarbha is rejecting his choice of a suitor for her hand in marriage - the King of Chedi Sishupala.

In a rage he rebuffs her pleas that her heart is given to Krishna and stalks off to inform Sishupala to hasten the marriage between them. Sishupala is engrossed in watching his court dancers perform, a masterly choreographic feat highlighting the superb abhinaya capacities of Shloka as the chief dancer whose speaking glances captivate the King who rewards her. Sudheer Rao was imposing as the Chedi King majestically seated on a gilt thronelike Chair.

Rukmi arrives and the pair who are close friends finalise their plans. Devarakonda Srinivas as the Priest messenger in spotlessly gleaming white silk brocade with red and green borders informs Krishna of Rukmini’s adoration of him. Meanwhile Rukmini now in violet dress to suit the mood in great tension to escape her impending marriage to Sishupala writes an imploring letter with exquisite stanzas to Krishna wishing him to rescue her.

There was an interlude of a folksy song by the students celebrating the imminent festivities. As Sishupala is on the way to his reluctant bride, Rukmini goes to the Temple in cream and red bridal attire for Gowri puja. Shloka was bedecked in the attire of Devi seated within a Gold Prabhavali in varada and abhaya hasthas and Srinivas as the Priest went through the rituals of worship.

Krishna swiftly takes her away in his chariot in creatively rendered natya and is challenged by the Duo. First Rukmi is defeated and then Sishupala is routed and in a thwarted fit of rage flings his Bridegroom’s garland on the ground-a neat and expressive touch. Rukmini is finally united with her Lord Krishna in a grand wedding and as the couple are seated on a dais, the students all together performed in unison as the finishing grand climax scene!