A splendid debut by Medha

The kuchipudi arangetram of Medha Varenyalakshmi took place at Ravindra Bharathi on August 11th. MA&UD minister KT Rama Rao graced the event as chief guest. Medha has been learning dance for more than a decade in US under the tutelage of Guru Vedantam Raghava. She studies business management and is a keen viola player in solo and group orchestra events. Her love and dedication to Kuchipudi has been growing as she participated in many ballet productions.



Medha was very excited to share her joy of dance with her family and friends in this solo debut. Her Guru is from an illustrious lineage of the Kuchipudi traditional dance families and is known for his striking portrayal of lead roles and a choreographer of many items of surpassing excellence including Tarangams, Javalis, Keertanas etc. besides being a skilled nattuvanar. Medha proved worthy of her teaching skills and shone brilliantly on stage. All eyes were on the artiste as she took her place to begin “Gajananayutam Ganeshwaram” a mellifluous piece in “Chakravakam.” Muthuswami Dikshitar’s composition was splendidly essayed by Medha who grasped the connotations vigorously in this invocatory piece where the blessings and good wishes of Lord Ganesha remover of obstacles are sought from her who is worshipped by the Devas themselves.

“Omkarakarini” in Lavangi composed by the renowned Balamurali saw Medha bring to light the grandeur of the Mother Goddess, of her fierce aspect complemented by her sublimely compassionate aspect. The dancer shone in abhinaya bringing out the mood and essence of the lyrics with dynamic jathis containing emotive Bhijaksharas which embellished the choreography reflecting the universial dynamism.

The Tarangam telling the story of Lord Krishna where the artiste displays her energy and grace requires a keen sense of balance and artistry which neared perfection as the dancer poised herself on the rim of a brass plate towards the later part while continuing her nritta.

“Natanamadenu Harudu” spectacularly showing the dance of Lord Shiva was dazzling as the chiselled dance awed the audience. The episode of Usha’s dream from Usha Parinayam Yakshaganam described charmingly the dream of the young maiden who is the daughter of Banasura where she glimpses Aniruddha the son of Pradyumna and falls in love with the enemy of her family. Medha played the part winsomely. The episode featured improvisation in conversation and dialogues as a unique aspect. Krishna Tandavam by Othukadu Kavi was portrayed especially well when Kaliya the poisonous snake is shown tiring as Krishna subdues it by dancing on its multiple heads with contrasting energy. Ganalola concluded the item as Lord Venkateshwara was depicted succouring his devotees at Tirumala. A devotional offering - the lilting mangalam brought an end to the performance.

The Orchestra was excellently led by DSV Sastry comprising flute-Murali, veena-Sasidhar, violin-Dinakar, mridangam-Rajagopalacharya and percussion-Jayakumar. A splendid debut performance which will bring plaudits to this young dancer of considerable talent who it is hoped will continue her career with many such successful future programs!