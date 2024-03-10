A stellar line-up of judges at the 71st Miss World finale

The 9th of March will see a new Miss World; and there’s a star-studded lineup of judges who will choose the winning contestant. At the 71st Miss World Grand Finale, the esteemed 12-member panel includes names from the film fraternity and entertainment business. Namely Indian film producer Sajid Nadiadwala, Cricketer Harbhajan, Journalist Rajat Sharma, Actress and Social Worker Amruta Fadnavis, MD of Bennett, Coleman & Co. Limited Vineet Jain, Chairman and CEO of the Miss World Organization Julia Morley CBE, Strategic Partner & Host - Miss World India Jamil Saidi, actress Kriti Sanon, actress Pooja Hegde and three former Miss Worlds.

The Miss World Organisation has unveiled the distinguished panel of judges, who will play a pivotal role in selecting the next global ambassador of beauty and grace.

Adding to the grandeur of the event, former Miss World Megan Young and renowned filmmaker Karan Johar will grace the stage as hosts. The spectacle will further be elevated with sensational performances by acclaimed artists Shaan, Neha Kakkar, and Tony Kakkar.

This year’s finale holds special significance as it marks the return of Miss World to India after a hiatus of 28 years, symbolizing a historic moment in the pageant’s illustrious legacy.

The event is set to captivate audiences worldwide and will be held at the prestigious Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai on March 9th. With an unparalleled lineup of judges, hosts, and performers, this edition promises to be a celebration of beauty, talent, and global unity like never before.