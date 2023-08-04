Actress Priyanka KD opens up on her south projects and her journey

Actress Priyanka KD who is known for her work in the Marathi film “Zol Zaal” and TV show “Radhe Prem Rangi Rangali,” and music videos such as “Mai Rooth Jana,” “Tasveer,” “Hou Lagli Fikir Kata Kirr” and “Lekar Jaa” among others, has two telugu films in pipeline. Out of which one is titled as “Extra Ordinary Man,” a film directed by writer-turned-director Vakkantham Vamsi, which stars Nithiin, Sreeleela. Another one is a love triangle drama titled as “I Hate You” starring alongside well known actor Karthik Raju which is Directed by Anjjirahmm and produced by Naggaraz.



Speaking about the language barrier she mentioned, “Language was very tough for me because I belong to a Maharashtrian family in Mumbai and have never heard Telugu before. So, I struggled a lot with my English and mix up with Hindi while communicating with the team.”

Describing her working experience in the Telugu industry she states, “It was my honour working with the top team of Telugu industry. It’s always a great experience working with the South Indian film industry. They are always respectful of outsiders and are genuine people. They treat every actor equally.”

Sharing about how she started with her acting journey, Priyanka says, “I am born and bought up in Mumbai middle class brahmin Maharashtrian family. I started my career in college days through Theatre drama play and did lead for Pakistan based story of Nadia, for which I won state level intercollege best actress award too. After this play I got clicked in to many people’s eyes like producers, directors and casting directors from marathi industry and got some small characters roles in marathi tv serials too. For few years, I struggled traveling in local trains for audition. I used to wear casual clothes while leaving from home and then used to change in public washroom before going into auditions. It was a very tough journey from me.”

Sharing about how she got the idea of getting into south industry she states, “Before lockdown I started using Tiktok and then instagram, where I was having 100-200 followers only. And suddenly my one day one of my reels went viral and got 500k followers gradually and I got famous as influencer. I gained popularity over there. But didn’t see any chances and success in auditions or any meetings. Peoples were like you’re perfect and fit well in this role etc but no one gave opportunity and just talks. Then I realised of comments of people on my posts that I must try south films and then started searching for right people and doing projects.” The actress is also keen to work in Kannada, Tamil and Malayalam industry breaking the language barrier.