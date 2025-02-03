Adrija Roy feels ‘It’s a dream come true moment’ working in ‘Anupamaa’

Actress Adrija Roy, who plays Raahi in the popular television show Anupamaa, has expressed how deeply she connects with her character. The actress shared insights about her journey on the show, her similarities with Raahi, and her experience working alongside co-star Shivam Khajuria.

Adrija revealed that portraying Raahi has been a seamless experience for her due to the many parallels between their personalities. “There are so many similarities between Raahi and Adrija. She is practical, tries to understand everything, and loves her mother. I relate to so many aspects of her character. From the beginning, it didn’t take me much time to get into the role because Raahi reacts to situations in a way that any girl from this generation would.

That’s definitely a plus point,” she stated.

She also spoke about her camaraderie with Shivam Khajuria, highlighting how their off-screen bond translates into effortless chemistry on screen. “Shivam and I share a great bond because we are almost the same age. Right from day one, our connection was strong—we would discuss our scenes together, plan our approach, and make sure we were comfortable with each other. That kind of preparation naturally reflects in the performances. I believe that’s why the audience has resonated so well with our pairing,” she explained.

Expressing her gratitude for being part of a successful television show like Anupamaa, Adrija acknowledged how fortunate she feels to work under the banner of DKP (Directors Kut Productions). “I really feel lucky and blessed to have this opportunity. Anupamaa is a brand, and to be associated with such a prestigious show is an honor. It has been a month since I joined, and I am thoroughly enjoying my journey—the character, the team, the storyline, and the current track. Everything about it is amazing. I just hope things continue to go smoothly,” she added.

The actress further described her role in Anupamaa as a dream come true. “Being a part of this show is a huge milestone for me. I am truly living my dream right now. My biggest motivation is my work, and seeing the audience appreciate my performance makes it all the more rewarding,” she concluded.

With her dedication and passion for the role, Adrija Roy has quickly become a fan favorite, and her journey in Anupamaa is only just beginning. Fans are eagerly looking forward to seeing more of her on screen.