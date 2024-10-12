Ahsaas Channa shares her ultimate mantra for mindfulness

Bollywood actress Ahsaas Channa, who is known for ‘Kota Factory’, ‘Hostel Daze’, ‘Modern Love Mumbai’, ‘Half CA’ and others, is sharing her tips for a healthy mind and body on the occasion of World Mental Health Day on Thursday.

The actress told IANS, “Mental health over the past few years has become my utmost priority. There are two avenues to mental health,internal and external. I am in control of everything internal and how I process and react to situations is ultimately up to me”.

She also shared her mantra for mindfulness.

She said, “‘What happens externally is not in my control’, is my ultimate mantra. Working out and hitting the gym is not fun while doing it,but it’s something that helps after. At the end of the day,there’s not one true solution, but do what you want to do without hurting others and yourself. Be kind to yourself, like you would be to a friend”.

Born on August 5, 1999, Ahsaas is the daughter of Punjabi film producer Iqbal Singh Channa and actress Kulbir Kaur Badesron. She completed her graduation in psychology from Mumbai University. Starting her career at a young age, Ahsaas appeared as a child artist in films such as ‘Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna’, ‘My Friend Ganesha’, and ‘Phoonk’.

She has also been featured in television shows like ‘Savdhaan India’, ‘Crime Patrol’, ‘Devon Ke Dev... Mahadev’, and ‘CID’.

Recently, Ahsaas has made a significant shift to OTT platforms, with her projects resonating well with the young-adult audience. Her collaborations with TVF have been particularly well-received, earning praise for her performances.