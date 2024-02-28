Amazon India offers opportunities for women to work in Night Shifts in Haryana

Amazon India today announced the launch of Women in Night Shifts (WINS) at one of its large Sort Centre in Haryana. In addition to Amazon’s existing initiatives, WINS is designed to provide a safe and supportive work environment for women, ensuring equal opportunities for both men and women to work in various shifts, and championing inclusivity for all.



In some states in India, regulations prohibit the employment of women in night shifts in warehousing operations facilities primarily stemming from concerns about women's safety and wellbeing. Therefore, safety, security, and wellbeing take centre stage to enable the WINS initiative. Amazon India has actively engaged with state governments to advocate for equal work opportunity for all. Through dedicated efforts and collaboration with authorities, the company has successfully enabled night shift operations for women across select sites in Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Punjab, and now, in Haryana.

"We believe in creating equal opportunities and addressing barriers that women face in the workplace and are thankful to the government for their support in enabling women to work in night shifts.," said Liju Thomas, Director of HR, India Operations, Amazon India. "The launch of WINS reiterates our commitment to promoting gender equality and nurturing a safe work environment for our employees and associates. We prioritize the safety and wellbeing of our associates offering comprehensive measures, such as transportation facilities, and enhanced security arrangements for those working in night shifts. We intend to extend this initiative to other sites in Haryana, reinforcing our commitment to a diverse and secure work environment.”

Amazon has implemented various measures aimed at enhancing the safety and well-being of its associates. These measures include improved facility lighting, provision of escorted pick-up and drop services, running gender sensitization trainings, deployment of female staff in supervisory and support roles, and conducting sessions with safety experts to address the unique challenges associated with working in night shifts.

“We commend Amazon India for championing equal opportunity in the workplace and providing women the opportunity to work in all shifts in their operations. Government of Haryana has diligently worked to enact policies enabling women to access equal work opportunities, fostering a more inclusive and equitable workforce. These efforts are a significant stride towards gender equality and workplace safety." Dushyant Chautala, Deputy Chief Minister, Government of Haryana

Amazon India will continue to engage with government authorities to secure approvals for women to work in night shifts across various locations, advocating for support mechanisms to enable women to do so. This initiative marks another step forward in our commitment to fostering a culture of inclusion at Amazon and provide them safe working environment.

Amazon India has provided numerous opportunities for women across its ecosystem, including Seller Partners, Operations Network Partners, Community Beneficiaries, Employees, and Associates, all of whom play crucial roles in positively impacting Amazon's diverse customer base throughout the country. The company has made significant strides in introducing various benefits, programs, and initiatives to empower women both within and outside its organization. These efforts reflect Amazon's dedication to women's empowerment and its unwavering commitment to fostering diversity, equity, and inclusion within its ecosystem culture, thereby enhancing the overall Amazon experience.

In reaffirmation of its commitment to women's empowerment, Amazon India will launch the third edition of the #SheIsAmazon campaign on the occasion of the 49th International Women’s Day, under the theme #InspireInclusion. This campaign will highlight 49 distinct programs, initiatives, and benefits implemented by various entities within Amazon to empower women both within and beyond the company. These initiatives have played a significant role in advancing women's professional journeys and stand as symbols of Amazon's dedication to their empowerment.