Ananya Panday opens up on body shaming, gender bias, and her journey to acceptance

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday has spoken candidly about the harsh criticism and body shaming she endured at the start of her career. Launching into the industry as a star kid with her debut film Student of the Year 2, Ananya was immediately subjected to online trolling for being a “nepo kid.” However, the criticism didn’t stop there—she soon became a target of brutal body shaming.

Speaking about her early years, Ananya shared, “I was just 18 or 19 when I started out, and I was really skinny. People would say I had chicken legs, call me a matchstick or a flat-screen TV. Comments like ‘you don’t have tits’ or ‘you don’t have an ass’ were thrown around so casually.”

As she physically matured, Ananya found herself at the center of another set of rumors, with people speculating that she had undergone buttock enhancement surgery. The actress clarified that such assumptions were both unfounded and deeply hurtful. “It feels like you can never win,” she said, reflecting on the never-ending scrutiny.

Ananya also pointed out the gender bias prevalent in the film industry. “People will constantly have something to say and criticise, especially women. I don’t feel like they do that to men at all,” she stated, highlighting the double standards female actors face.

Despite the negativity, Ananya persevered, gradually transforming public perception through consistent performances. The turning point came with Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, a film that earned her widespread appreciation. She was most recently seen in Kesari Chapter 2, where her performance again drew praise, further establishing her acting credentials.

Ananya’s journey stands as a testament to resilience in the face of relentless judgment, and her recent success signals a shift toward the recognition she long deserved.