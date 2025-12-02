Ayesha Raza Mishra calls out social stigma around single parenting

Actress Ayesha Raza Mishra has opened up about the persistent social prejudices surrounding single parenting, especially when men take on the role of primary caregivers. In a candid conversation, the actress highlighted how society continues to struggle with accepting single fathers, revealing the deep-rooted biases that still shape public perception.

“Social stigmas are everywhere,” Ayesha said, pointing out the common belief that caregiving naturally belongs to women. “Some people think women can’t do certain things. Similarly, a man can’t raise a child because you need a woman’s touch. Actually, it’s not true,” she asserted. For her, parenting capability has never been dependent on gender. “Given a chance, a woman can do many things. And, given a chance, men can do so many things. I think there are social stigmas.”

Ayesha will soon be seen in the upcoming Netflix series Single Papa, which she clarifies does not confine itself strictly to gendered parenting debates. Instead, the show delves into a family’s emotional journey as they navigate an unusual situation. “It’s more about the process of a family dealing with a very unique situation and the chaos that ensues. It’s also about how a family must come together and overcome challenges. That’s been really interesting,” she explained.

The series features a strong ensemble cast including Manoj Pahwa, Kunal Kemmu, and Prajakta Koli. The story follows Gaurav Gehlot, played by Kunal Kemmu, a lovable but immature man whose sudden decision to adopt a baby immediately after his divorce throws his family into disarray. Shocked and confused, the Gehlots struggle to understand how someone who still misplaces his socks plans to raise a child, resulting in humorous yet heartfelt “kalesh.”

Single Papa is created and co-produced by Ishita Moitra and Neeraj Udhwani, with Shashank Khaitan serving as executive producer. The series is directed by Shashank Khaitan, Hitesh Kewalya, and Neeraj Udhwani, and produced under Juggernaut Productions by Aditya Pittie and Samar Khan.