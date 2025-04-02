Bhavani Sre reflects on transformative journey with ‘Viduthalai’ as film celebrates two-year anniversary

Actress Bhavani Sre, who won critical acclaim for her role in director Vetrimaaran’s powerful film Viduthalai, has penned an emotional tribute marking the film’s second anniversary. Taking to Instagram, Bhavani shared heartfelt reflections on how the film tested her limits and left a lasting imprint on her as an actor and individual.

“Two years since ‘Viduthalai’, and this journey still feels special. This film wasn’t just a role—it challenged me, shaped me, and pushed me beyond limits I didn’t know existed. Every moment on set was raw, real, and unforgettable,” wrote Bhavani, whose performance as the female lead was widely praised for its authenticity and emotional depth.

She expressed her deep gratitude to Vetrimaaran, a filmmaker known for his realistic narratives and hard-hitting storytelling. “Grateful for the people who made it what it was and for the lessons that will stay with me forever. Some films come and go, but this one stays with you. I sincerely thank Vetrimaaran Sir for this wonderful journey,” she added.

In celebration of the film’s enduring legacy, the makers recently released deleted scenes from the movie, creating a buzz among fans and cinephiles. One particular scene, featuring Soori and Bhavani, captured a humorous exchange between their characters.

The scene begins with Soori, a police officer, helping a village mechanic repair a jeep. Bhavani’s character passes by, and a playful conversation ensues. Mistaking Soori for a mechanic, she teases, “Are you a mechanic? I thought you were a cook.” Soori insists he’s a policeman, but she continues to mock him. Their banter escalates into a light-hearted argument about his identity, ending with Bhavani joking, “Which policeman returns soda bottles?”

The chemistry between the characters in this scene highlights the film’s nuanced storytelling and the everyday realism that Vetrimaaran is known for. Viduthalai, starring Soori and Vijay Sethupathi, continues to resonate with audiences for its powerful narrative and standout performances—cementing its place as a significant work in contemporary Tamil cinema.