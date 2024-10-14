Bhumi Pednekar discusses the role of cinema

Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar believes that films have long set unrealistic beauty standards but stresses that movies can have a positive impact if used wisely. Speaking at the Lakme Fashion Week, where she turned muse for designer Richa Khemka’s collection, Bhumi discussed the role of cinema in shaping perceptions of beauty and fashion.

“Films play a large part in setting any kind of benchmark, not just limited to fashion and beauty. Cinema can impact a large number of people and, if used rightly, can truly have a positive impact. Over the years, our films have set unrealistic beauty standards,” says Bhumi.

For the fashion show, Bhumi embodied a striking black swan, wearing a deep-neck backless dress with gold detailing as she graced the ramp. Reflecting on her personal style journey, Bhumi said, “Fashion, to me, is a form of self-expression. It is so liberating and empowering, and I’ve found a space I really enjoy.”

Since her Bollywood debut with Dum LagaKeHaisha in 2015, Bhumi’s style has evolved. “My taste in fashion and beauty has changed tremendously over the years, thanks to exposure and meeting people with great taste,” she explained, adding that she has grown from being shy about fashion to fully embracing and enjoying it. Apart from fashion, Bhumi is an environmentalist and advocates for sustainable fashion. She served as a jury member for the UNDP’s Circular Design Challenge at Lakme Fashion Week, an initiative spotlighting eco-friendly designs. The actress emphasized that the fashion industry is one of the largest polluters, blaming “fast fashion” for its environmental impact.

“Fast fashion is harmful due to its easy production and affordability, but it comes at the cost of sustainability,” she said. Bhumi urged a return to India’s rich textile heritage, highlighting the abundance of materials like silk and cotton. She advocated for embracing traditional, region-specific clothing, which she believes aligns with the country’s sustainable culture. “If we look back just one generation, we’ll see how we can be on a path to sustainability,” Bhumi concluded.