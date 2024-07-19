Charrul Malik speaks on importance of self-presentation

Charrul Malik, known for her role in ‘BhabhijiGhar Par Hai,’ believes it’s crucial to always look presentable, but emphasizes doing it for oneself rather than for others. “You must look presentable; you don’t have to do it for anyone else; you should do it for yourself,” Charrul shared. “When you look presentable, wearing good clothes and having your hair done well, you gain a different kind of confidence. People notice you, and it makes a lot of difference. You must do it for yourself.”

Highlighting the significance of grooming, Charrul remarked, “It is very important, whether in a professional or personal setting. I always say that before going anywhere, half your mission is completed if you groom yourself.”

Charrul believes that individuals who present themselves well and speak confidently tend to leave a lasting impression. “It is human nature; we judge and look at the person in front of us. In fact, I even look at their shoes, and from that, I understand whether the person is well-groomed or not. My eyes judge those who take care of themselves, as they tend to stand out positively.”

For Charrul, connecting with someone on a personal level is essential. “I like to meet again, but only with those whose vibe matches mine; otherwise, there is no point,” she explained.

When asked about who she considers to have the most good-looking personality, Charrul did not hesitate. “According to me, it is Amitabh Bachchan. Despite his age, he remains active and speaks well on his show or elsewhere. Although he is rarely seen speaking, he carries a very positive aura and very positive vibes. I really look up to him, and he radiates a lot of positive vibes and energy.”

Charrul Malik’s insights underscore the importance of personal grooming and self-presentation in building confidence and making lasting impressions, both professionally and personally.