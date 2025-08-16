Live
Dia Mirza urges for pledge preserving our natural treasures
Actress Dia Mirza used her platform to remind citizens of India’s greatest wealth — its natural treasures. The Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein star shared two photographs of herself holding the tricolor, paired with a heartfelt message urging the preservation of the nation’s forests, rivers, land, air, seas, and biodiversity.
“Happy Independence Day India… Our forests, rivers, land, air, seas, and the rich web of biodiversity — this is the true wealth that sustains our health, peace, and security,” Dia wrote on Instagram.
She reflected on India’s heritage, which teaches respect and reverence for nature, adding, “Nature reminds us that we are united — all one, all connected, all part of the great circle of life.” She concluded with a pledge for all to cherish and protect these natural resources. Her post also included striking images of India’s diverse wildlife.
Just days earlier, Dia penned an emotional tribute to her mother, Deepa Mirza, celebrating her as her first source of strength and inspiration. Posting from a recent award ceremony, the Sanju actress described her mother as her earliest understanding of Shakti — the divine feminine energy symbolizing compassion, resilience, grace, and courage. “Shakti lives in every woman who dares to dream, nurtures life, and walks forward even when the path is uncertain,” she wrote.