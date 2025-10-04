Diet for breastfeeding moms: How mothers’ diet affects children’s nutrition

Breastfeeding is one of the most powerful ways a mother nourishes her baby, providing complete nutrition, immunity, and emotional comfort. While breast milk itself is a remarkable food, the mother’s diet plays an important role in influencing both the quality of milk and the mother’s own health. In India, where traditional food wisdom meets modern lifestyles, paying attention to a breastfeeding mother’s nutrition is essential for the well-being of both mother and child.

Why Maternal Diet Matters

Breast milk composition is largely stable, but certain nutrients directly reflect what a mother eats. For example, vitamins such as B12 and D, and healthy fats like omega-3, depend on dietary intake. If a mother’s diet is deficient in these, her baby may not receive adequate amounts. Moreover, a well-nourished mother recovers better from childbirth, maintains energy, and is less prone to deficiencies herself.

“When mothers eat mindfully, they pass on nourishment, energy, and love through every feed.”

Key Nutrients for Breastfeeding Mothers

1. Protein: Essential for milk production and tissue repair. Include lentils, beans, paneer, curd, soy products, sprouts, and nuts. Traditional Indian khichdi or dal rice with ghee is both comforting and protein-rich.

2. Calcium and Vitamin D: Crucial for bone strength, as the mother’s reserves are used to support the baby. Dairy products, ragi, sesame seeds, almonds, and fortified foods help, while moderate sun exposure aids vitamin D.

3. Iron: Blood loss during delivery and continued demands can make mothers prone to anaemia. Green leafy vegetables, jaggery, dates, garden cress seeds (halim), and pulses should be part of daily meals. Pair iron-rich foods with vitamin C sources like amla, guava, or citrus fruits to improve absorption.

4. Omega-3 Fatty Acids: Important for brain development of the infant. Flaxseeds, walnuts, chia seeds, and canola or mustard oil in moderation are good vegetarian options.

5. Hydration: Breastfeeding increases fluid needs. Plain water, coconut water, buttermilk, and light soups prevent dehydration. Excess caffeinated drinks should be avoided as they can affect the baby’s sleep.

Foods That Support Lactation

Traditional Indian practices often recommend galactagogues, foods believed to boost milk supply. Fenugreek seeds, garden cress seeds (halim), fennel, garlic, oats, and gond (edible gum) laddoos are common examples. While scientific evidence varies, many mothers find them helpful. Moderation is key, and these should complement, not replace, a balanced diet.

Practical Tips for New Mothers

Small frequent meals: Instead of three large meals, have 5–6 smaller meals to maintain energy.

Keep healthy snacks handy: Roasted makhana, nuts, coconut slices, dates, and fresh fruit are better choices than biscuits or packaged foods.

Eat raw veggies mid-meal: Helps improve gut health and reduce constipation, a simple habit I often recommend to new moms.

Use tempered herbs/seeds: For example, fenugreek seeds or methi water can support feeding in a natural way.

Balance rest and “me-time”: Adequate rest and emotional well-being play a direct role in how the body produces milk. A calm, happy mother often finds breastfeeding more comfortable and sustainable.

Foods to Limit or Avoid

Highly processed, fried, and sugary foods may contribute to sluggishness and weight gain without offering nutrition. Alcohol should be avoided as it can pass into breast milk. Strongly spiced or gassy foods (like excess cauliflower or cabbage) may occasionally cause discomfort in babies, though tolerance differs individually.

The Bigger Picture

Ultimately, a mother’s diet during breastfeeding shapes not only her baby’s growth but also establishes early foundations of health. Balanced meals with local, seasonal foods ensure mothers do not feel deprived while giving their babies the best start in life.

(The writer is a Chief Dietitian & Founder, Santushti Holistic Health & Diet Insight Academy)