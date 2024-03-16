Divya Khossla stuns in Rajdeep Ranawat creation at LFW x FDCI

Actress and filmmaker Divya Khossla graced the stage at LFW x FDCI on Day 3, exuding regal elegance in an exquisite ensemble crafted by renowned designer Rajdeep Ranawat.

Draped in a creation by ace designer Rajdeep Ranawat, Divya Khossla radiated sophistication in a stunning lehenga paired with a halter blouse and a cape-styled jacket embellished with intricate scallop details. Her appearance was nothing short of mesmerizing, capturing the essence of royalty with every step she took.

Speaking about his inspiration behind the collection, Rajdeep Ranawat revealed that he drew inspiration from the opulent jewels of the Nizams, which left a lasting impression on him during a visit to a museum two decades ago. He artfully combined these influences with motifs and tapestries from 18th-century Europe, resulting in a mesmerizing fusion of cultures and aesthetics.

The garment worn by Divya Khossla, who graced the ramp as the showstopper, featured a striking black base adorned with gold floral prints, showcasing Ranawat’s signature blend of sophistication and glamour.

Ranawat’s collection, aptly named ‘Nizam,’ boasted a rich color palette dominated by hues of black, white, moss green, and red, accentuated with a touch of sparkle and allure.

The silhouettes showcased by Ranawat reflected a sense of fluidity and ease, encompassing a diverse range of styles including dresses, pants, gowns, cover-ups, monokinis, capes, halters, dhoti pants, blouses with exaggerated sleeves, and lehengas. In addition to her stunning runway appearance, Divya Khossla is set to make her Telugu debut with the film ‘Hero Heeroine,’ directed by Suresh Krissna. With her impeccable sense of style and upcoming ventures in the world of cinema, Divya Khossla continues to captivate audiences with her multifaceted talent and charm.