Divya’s literary journey from pandemic inspiration to poetic heights

A writer by passion and a trainer by profession, Divya Venkateswaran is not only a dedicated reader and writer, but the world of literature also fascinates her. She initiated her writing journey by crafting soulful stories for internet under its “Soul Curry” section. Eventually, her love for reading led her to become a reviewer, critically assessing upcoming authors and new titles she encountered. As a music enthusiast and a trained classical singer, she derives joy from immersing herself in the world of music. Divya has made notable contributions to various anthologies, showcasing her talent through poems, stories, and articles. Her debut as a published author was in collaboration with Rajani Nair on a poetry book titled “IMPETUS - Rhymes Within Us,” followed by her solo venture, “A Slice of Reverie,” released as a Kindle ebook. She has also taken on the role of an editor for “Health Warriors & Survivors,” a project conceptualized by Sapna Shivani Kekre for United By Ink. Currently residing in Mumbai, Divya works for a renowned Ed Tech company.



Tell us about your literary journey.

Well, writing was never a dream or a passion. I have always been an avid reader, but writing became a part of my life during the pandemic. I started writing in 2018, contributing to numerous anthologies and writing contests through the guidance of my aunt. At that time, I didn’t take it very seriously. However, when the pandemic struck, I found myself reading more and participating in online writing contests and literary events. I became a reviewer and stumbled upon my co-author’s book, which inspired me to explore poetry and start writing it.

Where do you draw information or ideas for your books?

I draw inspiration by reading works of other authors and poets. As mentioned earlier, poetry came to me later in life, and I find inspiration to write it by observing even the smallest occurrences around us. Classical poets also influence me, and I read extensively. I enjoy inking whenever the inspiration strikes. I believe that writing, whether it’s prose or poetry, should flow naturally. If it doesn’t, it’s okay to take a pause and then continue.

How has writing helped you, and what are your top achievements in the writing field?

Until the pandemic, I was more of a reader than a writer. The extra time during the pandemic allowed me to articulate my thoughts through writing. Reading played a crucial role in helping me understand different perspectives. Though initially not inclined towards poetry, my co-author encouraged me to explore it. I participated in various challenges and contests, winning many of them. The highlight of my achievements was when my first book, “Impetus - Rhymes Within Us,” was showcased at the New Delhi World Book Fair. It was a dream come true to be there and sign copies of the book. “Impetus” has also been featured at numerous literary festivals and participated in the Frankfurt Book Fair. Winning the “Poet of the Year” award for the book, presented by Ukiyoto Publishing, is a source of pride for me, reflecting on what “Impetus” has achieved over the years.

How do you deal with writer’s block and literary criticism?

Writer’s block is a common and challenging hurdle. When faced with it, I usually turn to reading or engage in conversations with fellow authors. During my first encounter with writer’s block, my co-author played a significant role in helping me overcome it. Now, I try not to dwell on it too much and opt for activities like taking a walk or reading books.

Do you aim for each book to stand on its own, or are you trying to build a body of work with connections between each book?

I prefer each book to stand on its own. While I have contributed prose to many anthologies, I identify more as a poetry person. “Impetus” holds a unique place for me, as it introduces a concept of one topic with two perspectives, making it distinct. The same applies to my solo book, “A Slice of Reverie.” While I am open to writing prose, it demands a substantial amount of time, whereas poetry comes more naturally to me.

What’s your favourite under-appreciated novel?

There are numerous underrated novels, making it challenging to pick just one. However, if I were to choose, I lean towards Indian authors. “Shadow Lines” by Amitav Ghosh stands out as a deserving but underappreciated novel. Despite being a Sahitya Akademi Award winner, the book deserves more recognition.