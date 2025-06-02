Easy to make Microwave Oven recipes to cool you down this summer

Summer calls for some refreshing and easy-to-make recipes that don’t keep you sweating for long in the kitchen. The Appliances Business of Godrej Enterprises Group brings to you a specially curated selection of summer delights that are not only delicious but can also be quickly prepared in a Godrej Microwave Oven. So put on your chef’s and whip up these summer delights.

AAM PANHA

Ingredients

l Peeled Raw Mango Cubes 2 cup

l Sugar 1½ cup

l Cardamom Powder ½ tsp

l Cumin powder 1 tsp

l Black Pepper Powder ¼ tsp

l Black Salt to taste

METHOD OF PREPARATION:

Step 1: - In a microwave safe bowl add the raw mangoes and water, mix well and select micro mode on high power, set time for 3 minutes and press start.

Step 2: - After the beep, remove the bowl and add the sugar, mix well and cook again for another 3 minutes. Add the cardamom powder, cumin powder, black pepper powder and salt, mix well. Allow it to cool completely. Once cooled blend it in a mixer to a smooth pulp. Transfer it into a deep bowl. Add 6 cups of chilled water, mix well and serve chilled.

MANGO FRUIT CUSTARD

Ingredients:

l Milk 4 cups

l Sugar ¾ cup

l Custard Powder 3 tbsp

l Water ½ cup

l Mango Puree 1 cup

l Mango Cubes 1 cup

l Apple Chopped ½ cup

l Banana Chopped ½ cup

l Red Grapes ½ cup

l Black Grapes ½ cup

METHOD OF PREPARATION:

Step 1: - In a small bowl, add water and custard powder, mix well and set aside.

Step 2: - Take a microwave oven safe bowl, add milk and sugar, mix well and select micro mode, set time for 6 minutes and press start to boil the milk.

Step 3: - After the beep, remove the bowl and add mango puree, custard powder, mix well and cook again for 3 minutes. (Stir twice in between). After it cools down, add chopped pieces of mango, apple, banana, red grapes and black grapes. Mix everything together and serve.

BAKED MANGO PUDDING

Ingredients:

l Milk 1 cup

l Butter 2 tbsp

l Mango Puree 1 ½ cup

l Custard Powder ¼ cup

l Grated Paneer 1 cup

l Condensed Milk ½ cup

l Sugar ½ cup

l Egg (Optional) 2

l Diced Mango Pieces (for garnishing)

METHOD OF PREPARATION:

Step1: - Take a lightly greased microwave oven safe bowl, add milk, butter, mango puree, and custard powder, mix well and select micro mode, set time for 3 minutes, press start to cook. (Stir twice in-between).

Step 2: - After the beep, remove the bowl from the oven and add grated paneer, condensed milk, sugar, mix well and cook again for 3 minutes. (Stir twice in-between). Set to cool.Step 3: - Take the silicon or pudding moulds. Pour the mango mixture into the pudding moulds. place the moulds in fridge for at least 3 to 4 hours to set. Garnish with mango pieces and serve.

COCONUT CUSTARD

Ingredients:

l Coconut Milk 1 ½ cup

l Whole Milk ¾ cup

l Vanilla Extract ½ tsp

l Coconut Extract ½ tsp

l Egg Yolks 3

l Sugar ¾ cup

l Cornstarch 3 tbsp

METHOD FO PREPARATION:

Step 1: -Whisk together the yolks, sugar, whole milk and cornstarch in a mixing bowl and set aside.

Step 2: - Take a microwave oven safe bowl, add coconut milk, vanilla extract, coconut extract, mix well and select micro mode, set time for 2 minutes and press start to cook.

Step 3: - After the beep, remove the bowl from oven and add the mixture of yolks, milk, sugar, corn starch. Mix well and cook again for 3 minutes. (Stir twice in-between).

Refrigerate until cold, at least for 2 hours and serve.