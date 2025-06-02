Live
- Mandya Tragedy: State DGP Issues Strict Guidelines to Curb Unsafe Vehicle Checks
- Op Sindoor should not be used to derive political mileage
- Essential commodities distribution starts at fair price shops
- ‘Tuk Tuk’ makes big impact; takes OTT by storm with massive viewership
- 25 families from YCP join TDP
- FPIs invest Rs 19,860 cr in May
- India’s aviation sector storms into world’s top 3 markets, creates 7.7 million jobs
- Instagram for iPad in Progress, Meta Gears Up for Late 2024 Launch
- Miss Thailand Crowned 72nd Miss World, Makes History for Her Country
- Jagan flays CM for stopping MDUs
Easy to make Microwave Oven recipes to cool you down this summer
Summer calls for some refreshing and easy-to-make recipes that don’t keep you sweating for long in the kitchen. The Appliances Business of Godrej...
Summer calls for some refreshing and easy-to-make recipes that don’t keep you sweating for long in the kitchen. The Appliances Business of Godrej Enterprises Group brings to you a specially curated selection of summer delights that are not only delicious but can also be quickly prepared in a Godrej Microwave Oven. So put on your chef’s and whip up these summer delights.
AAM PANHA
Ingredients
l Peeled Raw Mango Cubes 2 cup
l Sugar 1½ cup
l Cardamom Powder ½ tsp
l Cumin powder 1 tsp
l Black Pepper Powder ¼ tsp
l Black Salt to taste
METHOD OF PREPARATION:
Step 1: - In a microwave safe bowl add the raw mangoes and water, mix well and select micro mode on high power, set time for 3 minutes and press start.
Step 2: - After the beep, remove the bowl and add the sugar, mix well and cook again for another 3 minutes. Add the cardamom powder, cumin powder, black pepper powder and salt, mix well. Allow it to cool completely. Once cooled blend it in a mixer to a smooth pulp. Transfer it into a deep bowl. Add 6 cups of chilled water, mix well and serve chilled.
MANGO FRUIT CUSTARD
Ingredients:
l Milk 4 cups
l Sugar ¾ cup
l Custard Powder 3 tbsp
l Water ½ cup
l Mango Puree 1 cup
l Mango Cubes 1 cup
l Apple Chopped ½ cup
l Banana Chopped ½ cup
l Red Grapes ½ cup
l Black Grapes ½ cup
METHOD OF PREPARATION:
Step 1: - In a small bowl, add water and custard powder, mix well and set aside.
Step 2: - Take a microwave oven safe bowl, add milk and sugar, mix well and select micro mode, set time for 6 minutes and press start to boil the milk.
Step 3: - After the beep, remove the bowl and add mango puree, custard powder, mix well and cook again for 3 minutes. (Stir twice in between). After it cools down, add chopped pieces of mango, apple, banana, red grapes and black grapes. Mix everything together and serve.
BAKED MANGO PUDDING
Ingredients:
l Milk 1 cup
l Butter 2 tbsp
l Mango Puree 1 ½ cup
l Custard Powder ¼ cup
l Grated Paneer 1 cup
l Condensed Milk ½ cup
l Sugar ½ cup
l Egg (Optional) 2
l Diced Mango Pieces (for garnishing)
METHOD OF PREPARATION:
Step1: - Take a lightly greased microwave oven safe bowl, add milk, butter, mango puree, and custard powder, mix well and select micro mode, set time for 3 minutes, press start to cook. (Stir twice in-between).
Step 2: - After the beep, remove the bowl from the oven and add grated paneer, condensed milk, sugar, mix well and cook again for 3 minutes. (Stir twice in-between). Set to cool.Step 3: - Take the silicon or pudding moulds. Pour the mango mixture into the pudding moulds. place the moulds in fridge for at least 3 to 4 hours to set. Garnish with mango pieces and serve.
COCONUT CUSTARD
Ingredients:
l Coconut Milk 1 ½ cup
l Whole Milk ¾ cup
l Vanilla Extract ½ tsp
l Coconut Extract ½ tsp
l Egg Yolks 3
l Sugar ¾ cup
l Cornstarch 3 tbsp
METHOD FO PREPARATION:
Step 1: -Whisk together the yolks, sugar, whole milk and cornstarch in a mixing bowl and set aside.
Step 2: - Take a microwave oven safe bowl, add coconut milk, vanilla extract, coconut extract, mix well and select micro mode, set time for 2 minutes and press start to cook.
Step 3: - After the beep, remove the bowl from oven and add the mixture of yolks, milk, sugar, corn starch. Mix well and cook again for 3 minutes. (Stir twice in-between).
Refrigerate until cold, at least for 2 hours and serve.