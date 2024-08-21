Empowering confidence and grace: Beauty pageant insights

Priyanka Bajaj Sibal is a multi-talented individual whose achievements span various fields, from modelling to acting. As a two-time Mrs. India winner, Priyanka embodies grace, confidence, and resilience. Her journey is a testament to her dedication to personal growth and her ability to inspire others through her work. In addition to her successes in beauty pageants, she has honed her acting skills under the guidance of renowned acting coach Atul Mongia, showcasing her commitment to refining her craft.



This year, Priyanka is taking on a new role as a jury member for Miss Universe Tamil Nadu 2024, where she will help select the next generation of empowered women. In this interview, Priyanka shares her journey, the challenges she has faced, and her advice for aspiring young women looking to make their mark in beauty pageants and the entertainment industry.

1. Can you tell us about your journey to becoming a two-time Mrs. India winner? What inspired you to participate in beauty pageants?

My journey to becoming a two-time Mrs. India winner has been an incredible and transformative experience. It all began with a deep-rooted passion for personal growth and a desire to challenge myself. Participating in beauty pageants was a way for me to step out of my comfort zone, embrace new opportunities, and inspire others.

The inspiration came from my belief in self-confidence and the desire to represent empowered women. Beauty pageants showcased not just outer beauty but also inner strength and compassion. Winning Mrs. India was about self-discovery, evolving, and inspiring others to follow their dreams.

2. What were some of the biggest challenges you faced early in your career, and how did you overcome them?

One of the biggest challenges I faced early in my career was proving myself as an actor and not just a pretty face. Breaking into the industry required relentless determination and resilience. I faced numerous rejections, where my abilities were often overlooked, and I was typecast. I had to constantly hone my craft by giving diverse auditions, attending acting workshops, and staying focused on my goals. Gradually, I gained recognition and credibility. Each experience taught me valuable lessons and helped me grow both personally and professionally.

3. You’ve successfully transitioned from modelling to acting. How has your experience in the pageant and modelling industry influenced your acting career?

My experience in the pageant and modelling industry has greatly influenced my acting career. It taught me the importance of poise, confidence, and presentation, which are crucial in acting. The discipline and dedication from modelling developed my work ethic and resilience. Additionally, pageantry refined my public speaking and stage presence, helping me perform on screen. This background provided a solid foundation for my growth and success as an actor.

4. As a jury member for Miss Universe Tamil Nadu 2024, what qualities will you be looking for in the contestants?

As a jury member for Miss Universe Tamil Nadu 2024, I’ll look for contestants who embody confidence, intelligence, and grace. Strong communication skills, authenticity, compassion, and resilience are crucial. I’m seeking well-rounded individuals who can inspire and represent empowered women.

5. What excites you the most about being part of the Miss Universe Tamil Nadu 2024 Grand Finale?

What excites me the most about being part of the Miss Universe Tamil Nadu 2024 Grand Finale is the opportunity to witness and support incredible talent and potential. I’m thrilled to be part of a platform that empowers and celebrates strong, confident women.

6. What advice would you give to young women aspiring to enter beauty pageants and the entertainment industry?

My advice to young women aspiring to enter beauty pageants and the entertainment industry is to keep working hard with pure intentions and not be discouraged by rejections. Instead, take them as opportunities to improve and become better versions of yourselves. Stay true to yourself, embrace your uniqueness, and continually hone your skills.

Confidence, resilience, and perseverance are key. Remember, it’s not just about external beauty but also about inner strength, intelligence, and compassion.