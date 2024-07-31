Enchanting Debut: Chetana Buddhiraju’s Rangapravesham Mesmerises Hyderabad

Guru Deepika Reddy’s students’ rangapraveshams are eagerly awaited by connoisseurs of classical art in Hyderabad. They bear her distinct hallmark of impeccable style, perfect nritta, abhinaya, and natya combined with elegant aharya, setting the benchmark in Kuchipudi recitals. Groomed by the legendary Guru Padma Bhushan Dr. Vempati Chinna Satyam, she is acknowledged as one of the leading exponents of the Kuchipudi art form in present times. The Deepanjali ensemble is sought after by reputed Sabhas and international forums as the preferred leading Kuchipudi ballet artistes’ group in India. This premier position is due to the dedication and devotion of Guru Deepika Reddy to this great classical dance form. Each student is intensely taught with meticulous attention to every detail to attain flawless perfection on stage, which is worthy of emulation. The National Sangeet Natak Akademi Award and the titles of Nritya Choodamani and Kala Ratna are but a few among her many well-deserved accolades.



Chetana Buddhiraju is the latest student to present her debut at Ravindra Bharathi on Sunday, in the long line of superb young artistes trained in the Deepanjali School for Excellence in Kuchipudi. Studying for a technology degree, Chetana balances her enthusiasm for dance with her academic pursuits. Her knowledge of the basics of Carnatic music is evident in her strong grasp of laya and talam. The orchestra featured the grand soaring vocals of DSV Sastry, together with equally proficient support on the mridangam, violin, and flute. Lighting by Basavaraju had innovative effects matching the mood of each item, adding luster to the recital.

The evening began with “Sri VighnarajamBhaje” in Gambhira Natai, as it is customary to commence an auspicious occasion by seeking the blessings of Lord Ganesha, the Remover of Obstacles. The preceding slokam depicted the Lord as the one who is absolute and infinite, the embodiment of sheer bliss. Chetana was a vision in a green and blue costume. Blessed with a charming countenance, she captured the audience with the sparkle in her eyes and graceful movements, which were measured and precise as she portrayed the beautiful face of the son of Parvathi and Parameshwara, majestic as a white mountain resplendent with a golden crown and ornaments. He is the personification of ultimate truth who, by being worshipped, leads to salvation.

“VeeksheKada Deva Devam” is an enthralling composition of Narayana Teertha. Chetana walked in with a delicate gait as Rukmini, bearing a portrait of Lord Krishna. She described his endearing qualities, wishing for him alone and craving his benign grace. His exquisite charm is compared to the divine Devas, with a forehead radiant with a spot of musk, the glowing peacock feather fastened to his headband, the dark cloud-like look of his body, his gently curved lips, and the Rasleela in Brindavan with the Gopikas. The dance on Kaliya was energetically enunciated. Nritya and natya were outstanding and finely etched in dance to make the scene come alive. The rendition was marked with finesse in the footwork part on the brass plate.

The Kuchipudi repertoire has a unique aspect where the character is introduced from behind a curtain. The light shades of Goddess Alamelumanga’s displeasure were well portrayed in abhinaya. In “AlaruluKuriyaga,” she dances only partly visible with a background of falling showers of flower blossoms to captivate the Lord’s heart, which melts upon hearing her footsteps. Her anklets gleam and tinkle in her dance movements. The next item, contrastingly fierce, was Kalikashtakam, where Chetana wore fiery red attire to bring out the fearsome aspect of Devi. As the light effects formed a crystalline mountain amidst which she danced, rainbow colours were emitted as striking beams. Chetana was magnificent in this item, which was truly spectacular to behold. The destructive power exuded an atmosphere of terror and death as Kalika is extolled as awe-inspiring, reigning supreme over life and death, mounted on a platform of corpses and surrounded by howling jackals.

“Bharathi Vaibhavam” enacted the glory of the motherland and its heroes, praising the valiant dynasties of the Mauryas, Guptas, Shatavahanas, and Kakatiyas, ending with the dancer holding aloft the tricolour national flag to resounding applause. The recital concluded melodiously with “Ramachandrayya,” a mangalam in praise of Lord Rama. Guru Deepika Reddy’s creative choreography embellished the production, which was graced with the presence of Sri Venkaiah Naidu, former Vice-President of India, renowned vocalists the Malladi Brothers, and other distinguished guests.