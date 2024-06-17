Evening workouts improve glucose regulation in overweight women: Study

For women at risk of developing insulin resistance or type 2 diabetes, engaging in physical activity during the evening can significantly enhance glucose regulation. A new study, published in the journal Obesity, reveals that moderate-to-vigorous physical activity between 6 p.m. and midnight has a positive impact on glucose metabolism, particularly in overweight and obese adults.

The research underscores the importance of timing in exercise routines. “Choosing the ideal time of day seems to be an emerging strategy to enhance the benefits of physical activity on glucose metabolism, especially for those with insulin resistance or at risk of developing type 2 diabetes,” the researchers note. This finding is especially relevant for women, who often juggle multiple responsibilities and may find evening workouts more feasible.

Conducted by scientists from the University of Granada (UGR) in Spain, the study included 186 overweight or obese adults, with an equal distribution of men and women. Participants, averaging 47 years of age, wore an accelerometer and a continuous glucose monitor for 14 days to measure their physical activity and glucose levels around the clock. The results demonstrated that evening physical activity had a notable positive effect on glucose regulation in both men and women. However, the findings are particularly significant for women, who might benefit more due to their higher likelihood of experiencing insulin resistance and type 2 diabetes.

In addition to timing, the study highlighted that the benefits of physical activity are more pronounced in individuals with impaired glucose metabolism, such as those with elevated glucose levels or fasting insulin resistance. “This information may be crucial in improving the effectiveness of exercise interventions in these groups,” the authors emphasized. Previous research had not determined whether the time of day for physical activity—morning, afternoon, or evening—could maximize cardio-metabolic benefits. This study fills that gap, suggesting that evening workouts could be strategically advantageous for those at risk.

Women looking to optimize their health routines can consider scheduling their physical activities in the evening. This adjustment could not only fit better into their busy schedules but also provide enhanced health benefits, particularly in managing glucose levels and reducing the risk of diabetes.

In conclusion, this study offers valuable insights for women striving to improve their metabolic health. Evening exercise emerges as a simple yet effective strategy to enhance glucose regulation, making it an essential consideration for health professionals and fitness enthusiasts alike.