Fear works best on screen when women portray it: Haritha Gogineni

Haritha Gogineni is a versatile professional, making her directorial debut with ‘Fear’, a psychological thriller. She is also a film producer, having worked on ‘Lucky Lakshman’, and a talented lyricist, writing songs for films like ‘Lucky Lakshman’. Along with her film career, Haritha holds a PhD in Astrology and has earned recognition as a trusted astrologer. She is the author of two books, ‘Guru Yogam’ and ‘1998 Love Story,’ available on major platforms. Haritha also has a decade-long career in the software industry and real estate, where she was awarded by Silicone Media Technologies as Best Women Entrepreneur for her successful ventures.

Excerpt from an Interview

Q: How many days did you take for the script work?

I write stories, and this movie is based on one of them. I have other stories too, with seven different storylines, related to seven emotions. It took me a year. The storyline was ready in the first two months, but the rest of the time went into crafting the screenplay because this is a screenplay-driven movie.

Q: The movie seems to have a touch of RGV’s style in its horror elements. Does it?

No, it doesn’t have any relation. This is entirely different.

Q: Do you have any specific inspirations?

Not really. I made the movie the way I wanted to. Of course, I like certain filmmakers, but I’ve never worked closely with anyone to be directly influenced. From the beginning, my motto has been to make movies that cater to the audience’s interests. I do admire Rajamouli because he always keeps the audience in mind while making films.

Q: You’ve taken on various roles in life. Did you always want to be a director?

Actually, I didn’t want to enter the film industry before 2021. I’m primarily a writer, and I write stories and poems. In 2021, I wrote my first movie story for my husband Abhi, who made Lucky Luxman. That’s when he encouraged me to direct as well. That’s how this journey began.

Q: What challenges did you face as a first-time filmmaker?

I approach everything as a job and prepare thoroughly. I didn’t face many difficulties because of this. We had a sufficient budget, clarity on the story, and a strong team.

Q: The movie’s title is ‘Fear’. Does it explore personal or societal fears, or is it about psychological disorders? What’s your personal fear?

It’s about personal fear. That’s all I’ll reveal for now. And I’m scared of darkness.

Q: Are you confident about the movie’s technical aspects as it’s a thriller?

Yes. The technical side is the film’s biggest strength. I was very meticulous during pre-production, and today, the output speaks for itself, pulling Andrew as cameraman. I’m confident about the sound design by Anup Rubens, he gave us space to explore.

Q: Why did you choose Fear as your debut project?

While the story is complex on paper, it’s visually easier to execute. I wanted to make a movie that showcases the filmmaker’s skills, not just the actors. Thrillers like this bring out my editing and storytelling strengths.

Q: The protagonist is a woman, and you’re also a female director. Does the film address women-centric issues?

No, this is not a female-oriented film. It’s a human story. ‘Fear’ is a universal emotion, and I felt it would be more impactful to show a woman experiencing fear on screen.

Q: You’ve been an astrologer, CEO of a real estate company, producer, writer, and poet. Do you plan to continue as a film director?

I have many plans, but my ultimate goal is social service. Everything I’m doing now is for survival, not out of passion.

Q: Why did you leave your role as CEO of a real estate company?

My brothers invited me to manage their company, but they didn’t compensate me for my efforts. That experience made me start my own company, where I succeeded. Managing people there gave me the confidence to make movies.

Q: ‘Fear’ has already won 70 awards. What are your thoughts on that?

Awards have their pros and cons. They bring curiosity but might also label the film as an award movie, which can deter some audiences.

Q: How do you manage everything while raising three kids? Any advice for struggling women?

I’m good at time management and believe in doing quality work quickly. My kids are wonderful, and I’ve managed everything without much external support. My advice is to be yourself and be strong.