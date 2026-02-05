Fight dry winter skin with homemade scrubs

With fluctuating temperatures between indoor heating and freezing outdoor air, it only takes a few days for your skin to become dry, dull, and rough. Winter skin woes are an unavoidable part of the cold season, but what you can do is protect your skin and prevent these issues.

Making a hydrating body scrub for winter doesn’t need to be complicated. Gentle ingredients, light pressure, and patience matter more than anything else. When done properly, your skin feels softer, less itchy, and more comfortable — which is exactly what winter care should aim for.

Instead of reaching for expensive exfoliators, pamper your skin from head to toe with simple do-it-yourself scrubs that work wonders at home.

1. Honey and Sugar Scrub

Honey and sugar are a winning combination for beautiful skin. These warm and soothing ingredients are ideal for the winter months.

Honey, a natural humectant, helps remove dead skin cells and improve circulation, while sugar gently exfoliates. Together, they make an excellent scrub that effectively gets rid of dull, dead skin.

Ingredients:

• 1/4 cup raw honey

• 1/2 cup granulated white sugar

• 1/4 cup sweet almond oil

• 1 teaspoon vitamin E oil (optional)

• 10 drops lavender oil

Mix all ingredients in a glass jar and tighten the lid. Use within one month.

2. Besan and Turmeric Scrub

Besan (gram flour) is a popular natural ingredient used in homemade scrubs to promote healthy, glowing skin. It helps cleanse, brighten, and improve skin texture.

This traditional Indian remedy is especially helpful for acne-prone skin. Turmeric (haldi) is a powerful antioxidant with antibacterial properties that help reduce pimples and breakouts.

Method 1:

Combine 2 tablespoons besan with 1/2 teaspoon turmeric. Add milk or yogurt to form a paste. Apply, gently scrub, and rinse with water.

Method 2:

Mix 1 tablespoon besan, 1 tablespoon turmeric, 1 teaspoon lemon juice, and 1 teaspoon raw honey. Apply evenly on the face, leave for 10 minutes, then rinse with warm water.

3. Oatmeal and Sugar Scrub

For dry winter skin, an oatmeal and sugar scrub works perfectly. Oats provide gentle exfoliation, while sugar adds deeper cleansing texture. This scrub combats dryness and leaves your skin soft and nourished.

Ingredients:

• 1 cup oatmeal

• 1 tablespoon brown or white sugar

• 1 teaspoon olive, coconut, or sweet almond oil

• 2 tablespoons milk

• Whites of one egg

Mix all ingredients in a bowl. Apply in circular motions to the face and neck, then rinse.

Alternatively, blend oatmeal and sugar into a coarse powder, mix with water to form a paste, massage gently, and rinse off.

4. Almond and Honey Scrub for Oily Skin in Winter

Almonds protect the skin from free radical damage and harmful UV rays. Argan oil helps repair the skin barrier, increases moisture, and leaves the skin soft and plump.

Method 1:

• 4 tablespoons almonds (ground into fine powder)

• 1 tablespoon honey

• A few drops of argan oil

Mix into a paste and

store in a glass jar in the refrigerator.

Dampen your skin and apply in circular motions. Rinse with normal water. Use once a week.

Method 2:

Mix 2 tablespoons fine almond powder, 2 tablespoons yogurt, 2 teaspoons honey, and a pinch of ground clove. Massage gently and rinse with cold water for soft, hydrated skin.

Method 3:

Combine 3 tablespoons powdered almonds, 3 teaspoons honey, and 3 tablespoons orange flower water. Apply, let dry for 10–15 minutes, then gently scrub and rinse with warm water.

How to Use Scrubs Correctly

• Always use the scrub on damp skin

• A lukewarm shower softens the skin for gentler exfoliation

• Massage lightly — never apply pressure

• If your skin turns red, you’re scrubbing too hard

• Focus on rough areas like elbows, knees, and legs

• Rinse with lukewarm, not hot water

• Apply moisturizer immediately while the skin is slightly damp

Important Tips

• Exfoliate once a week for most skin types

• Twice a week is fine if your skin tolerates it

• Avoid daily exfoliation

• Don’t scrub harshly

• Use lukewarm water

• Always moisturize afterward.