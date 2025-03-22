FLO and YFLO’s Annual Session and Change of Guard Held

The annual session and change of guard for FLO (FICCI Ladies Organisation) and YFLO (Young FICCI Ladies Organisation) took place at Hotel Radisson Blu, Banjara Hills.

Prathibha Kunda and Pallavi Jain assumed office as Chairpersons of FLO and YFLO for 2025-26, succeeding Priya Gazdar and Ridhi Jain. The ceremonial medals were exchanged, and charters signed to mark the transition.

Reema Gupta, Co-founder of Caterpillar Wings & Founder of DotX, was the chief guest and delivered a talk on Nourish, Navigate, Nurture: How Women Can Lead the AI Revolution! In a fireside chat with the outgoing chairpersons, she emphasized the role of women in mitigating gender biases, promoting inclusivity, and leading AI-driven innovation. “AI is an intelligent assistant, coach, and game-changer. You don’t need a STEM background to lead the AI revolution,” she said. Addressing concerns over job losses, she noted that while some jobs may disappear, new ones will emerge, urging women to embrace uncertainty.

Prathibha Kunda outlined her vision for the year, inspired by Pancha Tatva, the five essential elements. “Empowerment at FLO is not just a vision but a commitment to action,” she stated.

Pallavi Jain, the new YFLO Chairperson, emphasized knowledge as the key to empowerment: “When women thrive, everyone thrives.”

Outgoing chairpersons Priya Gazdar and Ridhi Jain highlighted major initiatives from their tenure, including FLO Hyderabad’s Center of Excellence, the MSME Schemes Ready Reckoner, and India’s first women-led industrial park, now a global model.

The session concluded with a pledge to advance women’s empowerment in business and leadership.