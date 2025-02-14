Live
From yoga to journaling: Alaya F shares details about what she does in a day
Actress Alaya F has shared a detailed time-table on social media of what a day looks like in her life
Actress Alaya F has shared a detailed time-table on social media of what a day looks like in her life. Alaya took to Instagram, where she shared a video giving a glimpse into her personal life. The actress revealed that she starts her day as early as 5.30 in the morning.
The clip begins with Alaya saying: “Welcome to another day in my life. This day started really early. I woke up at 5.30, had my detox water and my matcha, did a little skincare and I was ready for my yoga class. I did yoga till it was bright outside and I then took a quick shower.” The actress, who is the granddaughter of veteran star Kabir Bedi, shared that she had to wash her “hair, do some more skincare and I was ready to leave for shoot.”
“I did eat some breakfast at home though before I left.” The actress then revealed that she gorged on two of her “favourite smoothie bowls”.
“And then I started taking mirror selfies because I was feeling happy and fresh and the lighting was great. And then I made my way to Worli for a shoot. I can’t really show you much until it’s out so I’ll just show you this much.”
The actress also met her friend and “Bade Miyan Chote Miyan” co-star Manushi Chhillar post work.
“After shoot got over, I met Manushi for some coffee and some gluten-free chili cheese toast and then I made my way back home. After one and a half hours, I finally got home, played with MJ and got ready to head out for my walk. My evening walks have become such a special part of my day.”
The actress said that her evening walks really feel like it helps her decompress and de-stress at the end of a busy day. “I got home, took another shower, got into bed and had some healthy food. I was watching some Modern Family because it always makes me smile and then I started reading and journaling. Then I had to finish my water intake for the day, give MJ some kisses and that was it. That was my day, guys.” For the caption, she wrote: “Another day in my life (this time with my commentary #DayInTheLife #MiniVlog #BTS.”