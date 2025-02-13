Genelia shares romantic picture with hubby Riteish: Who needs Valentine’s Day?

Actress Genelia Deshmukh shared a romantic picture with her actor-husband Riteish Deshmukh and said that they don’t need Valentine’s Day to celebrate their love of 23 years.

Genelia took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a picture of the couple. In the image, the actor is all curled next to her and seems to be asleep as he hugs her. Genelia is all smiles as she takes the selfie.

“Who needs Valentine’s Day, when we have 12th Feb @riteishd 23years and counting N still sneaking in pictures for keeps,” she wrote as the caption.

For the unversed, the couple first met on the sets of their debut film, “Tujhe Meri Kasam.” Their bond grew stronger, and their on-screen chemistry in the film was widely praised. What started as a friendship quickly blossomed into love, and after nine years of dating, they tied the knot on February 3, 2012.

The couple welcomed their first child, a son named Riaan, on 25 November 2014. Their second son, Rahyl, was born on 1 June 2016.

Genelia in the latest season of the World Pickleball League, has spoken up on her foray into the world of OTT. The actress recently spoke with IANS about her journey in films and the growing love for sports in India.

The actress had a rich background in theatricals, and has done films across languages long before the pan-India film movement saw a meteoric rise.

When asked if the audience will get to see her in an OTT series any time soon, she told IANS, “I would love to. For me, whether it is the short-format or the long-format, what matters is what I’m able to get to my audience. I’ve always been someone who is open to doing any kind of work. Work is work. I started doing South Films way before anybody really did it. And I’m very proud of doing South Films”.

She continued, “I have done Bollywood, I have done films from the South. So, I’m someone who loves films as a medium, whether it is the long-format or the short-format. But long-format content is something I’m definitely looking forward to”.