Going back in time to melodies and memories

On a salubrious evening, the loudest cheers were received from the women in Lamakaan, a known cultural centre in the city as two Urdu language lovers came up with an interesting topic - the role of Urdu in Hindi cinema. Spread over three hours, the nostalgia-loving ladies and gents were treated to some exotic lines penned by the lyricists of yore, which still resonates all across the world

The event “Jiski Zubaan Urdu Ki Tarah - Urdu Poetry and Hindi Cinema” was conducted at Lamakaan under the aegis of Centre for Development Policy and Practice and Bazm-e-Sukhan in collaboration with the Digital Empowerment Foundation and A-CODE on Wednesday, February 11 . It showcased the role played by Urdu poets in Hindi movie songs. Featuring Mir Ali Hussain and Dr Zaheer Baig, the programme reflected on lyricism, literature and popular culture.

About 16-17 selected songs – sung by noted singers Mohammed Rafi, Kishore Kumar, Mukesh to Kumar Sanu - were sung on stage by Dr Zaheer Baig with live orchestra support. This effectively conveyed the message that Urdu was very ably built in into the lyrics of songs, till the 1990s, which were heard over and over by millions of Bollywood music lovers. Dr Baig was effectively supplemented and supported by lyricist Mir Ali Hussain who provided the backdrop to the presence of Urdu, right from Independence to the new millennium.

The event was attended by about 60-70 Hindi film lovers who enjoyed the evening thoroughly. Both the presenters blended well to keep singing and speaking alternatively with Hussain seeking and receiving audience support when he recited the popular lyrics of one of Hindi cinema’s most enduring lyricists – Majrooh Sultanpuri – whose works were popular from the 1940s to the new millennium.

Spread over nearly three hours, the film music aficionados went back in time literally as they recounted and joined the presenters sharing their opinions and seeking fresh renditions of a few of the timeless tunes that existed over decades ago.

The Hyderabad-based Dakshin Dhwani Karaoke Group in which Dr Baig has been an active member for over a year, came out in full support of the programme with many of its singer-members cheering and clapping their fellow singer as he synced with the live orchestra to enable a new experience for one and all, who wanted more as the evening ended.