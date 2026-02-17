Civic body to replace water pipelines that overlap drainages across city

GVMC launches a comprehensive survey to spot vulnerable water pipelines that cross drainages

Post the detailed survey, the civic body will replace the pipelines overlapping the drainages in a phased manner

As the tender process would take considerable time, the works will be carried out on a war-footing to ensure swift execution

Visakhapatnam: In an exercise to save public health from water contamination and provide a permanent solution for a persisting issue, the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) is focusing on removing drinking water pipelines that run along the drainages, providing alternative measures.

With a clear roadmap drawn for the purpose, GVMC officials are racing against time to complete critical corrective works before the monsoon season.

Over the past two-and-a-half months, the civic body has been conducting a comprehensive survey to identify vulnerable water pipelines that cross drainages and pose serious contamination risks. For the past two and a half months, the corporation has been conducting a survey to identify the pipelinescrossing drainages.

Sharing details of the action plan, GVMC Commissioner Ketan Garg mentioned that about 256 locations have been identified so far. Instead of calling for tenders for the purpose which will take a long time, the Commissioner said, the works will be taken up on a war-footing.

Once the survey is completed, there is a possibility of identifying 900 such locations and all of them will be replaced, Ketan Garg informed.

Currently, water flow remains low in drainages. In some areas, sewage flows from below the pipelines that supply water.

However, during monsoon season, the drain water flow increases, leading to a risk of overlapping water pipelines. In several areas, pipelines were laid decades ago and there is a larger scope for water contamination, causing serious health issues.

A majority of drinking water tap connections were laid over the drainages.

The GVMC is currently undertaking alternative works and parallel measures to address the long-pending issue, including desilting and waste removal from drainages ahead of the rainy season, to prevent pipelines from being submerged.

With pipeline replacement works set to begin soon in identified locations, the entire exercise will be carried out in a phased manner.