Shekar Reddy is National Chairman of CII IGBC

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Indian Green Building Council (IGBC), India's foremost institution driving sustainable construction and a pioneer in promoting sustainable habitat practices across India, has announced leadership changes effective April 1 this year.

C Shekar Reddy, Chairman and Managing Director of CSR Estates Ltd and currently National Vice-Chairman, CII-IGBC will assume office as the National Chairman, CII Indian Green Building Council, succeeding B Thiagarajan, whose two-year tenure as National Chairman concludes. Concurrently, A R Unnikrishnan, Managing Director - Glass Business, Saint-Gobain India Pvt Ltd., will take over as the new National Vice-Chairman, CII-IGBC.

Since its inception in 2001, the Indian Green Building Council has become India’s premier certification body for sustainable and resource-efficient buildings. Today, IGBC has 18,850 registered projects with a combined green building footprint of over 15.52 billion sq.ft. across commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and other built environment sectors. IGBC has developed 33 Green and Net Zero Rating Systems tailored to diverse project typologies, with voluntary, market-driven frameworks that align with global sustainability benchmarks. The council also represents India in the World Green Building Council, partnering with other national green building councils worldwide to advance sustainable built environment best practices.

Shekar Reddy, with decades of expertise in sustainable urban development, involved in IGBC since its inception, and as the past national president of Credai, and as Chairman of a leading real estate firm, is poised to build on this momentum.

"India’s growth trajectory presents a historic opportunity to shape a built environment that is not only economically vibrant but also environmentally resilient. Sustainability can no longer remain a niche consideration — it must become integral to how we design, construct, and operate our buildings, factories, and infrastructure. Over the coming years, IGBC will intensify its efforts to drive measurable environmental outcomes, strengthen industry capacity, and support India’s long-term climate commitments.”said C Shekar Reddy.