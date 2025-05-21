How stress is raising hypertension among working women

In busy workplace environments, an often-invisible public health crisis is taking place amongst working women in the high stress workplace of today: chronic stress, higher from work/life balance demands, is working with social expectations to increase stress, a variable which presents, physically, as hypertension - or the “silent killer.”

The Hidden Toll of Workplace Stress

For many women, a workday doesn’t end at the office. Balancing both professional responsibilities and household duties creates a loop of chronic stress for women in the workforce. Chronic stress keeps the body in a state of ‘fight or flight’ which releases hormones like adrenaline and cortisol. The response from the body can be increasingly dangerous by causing consistently elevated blood pressure.

Dr. Sanjay Bhat, Sr. Consultant – Interventional Cardiology at Aster CMI Hospital, Bangalore, emphasizes, “Chronic exposure to stress hormones not only affects mental well-being but also leads to vascular changes that elevate the risk of hypertension and related cardiovascular diseases.”

In addition to the pressure from multitasking, job-related discrimination adds another layer of stress. A study on workplace discrimination found that individuals exposed to high levels of discrimination were 54% more likely to develop hypertension compared to those who experienced low levels. This underscores how structural inequities within the workplace can directly impact women’s physical health.

Burnout: Beyond Mental Exhaustion

Burnout - or prolonged emotional exhaustion and diminished personal accomplishment - is more than a mental health problem. Studies show that burnout can contribute to an increase in diastolic blood pressure and higher odds of developing hypertension. Sustained, long-term exposure to stress hormones can create vascular changes in the body which ultimately lead to increased morbidity and mortality associated with cardiovascular disease.

The Dual Burden: Work and Home

The relation of job strain to domestic responsibilities must not be ignored. A study of female nursing workers found that women who had high job strain and were experiencing domestic overload had higher systolic blood pressure levels when at home. Together, these findings highlight the dual burden and the importance of considering the interplay of stress in the lives of women holistically

Charting a Path Forward

A systemic response is needed to manage this health crisis, but individuals must also act:

• Organizational Accountability: Employers should create an inclusive work environment, promote policies that prevent discrimination, and support work-life balance.

• Healthcare Action: Employers need to ensure regular screening for hypertension and stress-related diseases times for all employees, focused on women in high-stress work environments.

• Personal Action: Stress-reducing strategies focused on mindfulness, physical activity, and social support.

In closing, the problem of hypertension for working women is complex and exists through workplace arrangements, societal roles, and personal health. If we recognize these issues and establish plan for change, we can begin to allow women in the workforce to have healthier and better-balanced lives.