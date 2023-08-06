How two friends turned their shared passion into a dream job

In the backdrop of a relaxed 2006 dinner, destiny intertwined the lives of Vani Talwar Khosla and Paridhi Sekhri. United by their shared enthusiasm for food, travel, and the simple pleasures existence offers, what began as a chance encounter soon blossomed into a deep and meaningful bond. The two friends could not have anticipated the trajectory of their relationship, one that would see their camaraderie evolve into a dynamic and prosperous business partnership. Fuelled by a common ardour for meticulous arrangement, the safekeeping of cherished memories, and the celebration of life’s every facet, their unexpected transition from friendship to enterprise not only took form but continues to thrive.

Vision to make a difference in people’s lives:

After witnessing their personal struggle to preserve and extend the life of their belongings, both Vani and Paridhi realized the fact that people often struggle to find accessible, affordable, and straightforward solutions to protect their most treasured belongings. Noticing the gap, the duo founded Tidy Up, a lifestyle accessories brand, in July 2021 and launched their flagship product – the Tidy Up Organiser with a vision to contribute more holistically to a future where customers are equipped with options and affordable choices that can extend the lives of the products.

With an idea in hand and passion to convert it into a reality, Vani’s and Paridhi’s educational backgrounds further equipped them with a range of skills and insights for their entrepreneurial endeavours. While Vani’s global upbringing and education in marketing and luxury brand management gave her a unique perspective on identifying market gaps, Paridhi’s educational background in business, marketing, and fashion design, combined with her knowledge about marketing and launching brands, helped them create a business that is both innovative and effective.

A friendship that serves as a strong foundation for support

Working with friends can be challenging, but it can also be incredibly rewarding. When two people share similar values, they are more likely to be able to work together effectively and resolve any disagreements that may arise. For Vani and Paridhi, their compatibility in values has helped them overcome all the obstacles. They not only shared commitment to personal growth, but established mutual respect and equality and that has become pivotal for thriving their partnership in their enterprise.

By dividing their responsibilities based on their skills, expertise, and personal preferences ensuring that the division remains collaborative and transparent, both Vani and Paridhi function like engine and fuel, where neither can effectively work without the other. With effective management, and approaching challenges with a similar perspective, their entrepreneurial journey has been nothing but smooth and comfortable.

An approach that keeps the best interests of Tidy Up at heart

In the realm of partnership dynamics, Vani and Paridhi mirror the experiences of many, navigating occasional mild disagreements with a remarkable commitment to sustaining mutual respect and a harmonious atmosphere. Their unwavering dedication prevents these differences from escalating and undermining their bond. In the face of discord, their approach is firmly rooted in open-mindedness and effective communication, marked by an active exchange of perspectives and a genuine effort to comprehend each other’s viewpoints.

Throughout these moments of divergence, their foremost goal is not to emerge as victors in a debate, but to arrive at resolutions that ultimately serve the best interests of Tidy Up. Their shared devotion to the greater good of the venture, and more profoundly, their enduring friendship, steers them toward a shared emphasis on discovering common ground. By keeping the essence of Tidy Up at the heart of their deliberations, they ensure that decisions are collectively forged, underscoring the harmonious fusion of their professional aspirations and personal connection.

Journey so far and what lies ahead for the duo

The journey of Vani and Paridhi’s brainchild, Tidy Up, has been a remarkable one so far. As a bootstrapped startup, the brand has carved a niche for itself, occupying a unique space without any direct Indian competitors. Specializing in organizers and storage solutions, Tidy Up safeguards bags and shoes from wear and tear, offering practical solutions that resonate with their customer base.

Looking ahead, Tidy Up has ambitious plans for expansion. Beyond its current offerings, the brand is poised to venture into baby care products, introducing innovative diaper bag organizers. Additionally, Tidy Up is set to diversify its product range to include storage solutions for plates and glasses, catering to a wider spectrum of needs. The brand’s vision extends beyond the digital realm, with plans to establish a physical presence through kiosks or stores in prominent cities like Delhi and Mumbai in the coming years.

Notably, Tidy Up’s approach is characterized by ingenuity. The brand has introduced a unique ‘try before you buy’ service in Delhi NCR, enabling customers to experience products within the comfort of their homes before committing to a purchase. This distinctive offering is set to expand to other cities, enhancing the brand’s accessibility and customer experience.

With endorsements from celebrities such as Mira Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Pernia Qureshi, and Delnaz Irani, Tidy Up has achieved significant milestones. Selling over 11,500 units and maintaining an impressive customer retention rate of 45%, the brand generated revenue exceeding Rs 2 crore as of July 2021. Looking ahead, Tidy Up aims to achieve substantial growth, with a threefold expansion target by the conclusion of FY24/25.

In the years ahead, Vani and Paridhi envisage Tidy Up as an emblematic provider of simple yet high-quality solutions within the lifestyle industry. Their vision is for Tidy Up to embody a synonymous connection with straightforward yet impactful methods that safeguard and enhance the durability of cherished belongings. As the brand progresses, its ultimate goal is to establish itself as a dependable cornerstone for uncomplicated solutions, dedicated to ensuring the enduring existence of beloved possessions.