Hyderabad to host Women’s International Summit on Entrepreneurship

The Confederation of Women Entrepreneurs (COWE) is set to host the Women’s International Summit on Entrepreneurship (WISE) & B2B Expo 2025 on February 28 and March 1 at the Engineering Staff College, Gachibowli, Hyderabad. This transformative event aims to empower women entrepreneurs through networking, knowledge sharing, and business collaborations. Funded under the International Cooperation Scheme of the Ministry of MSME, Government of India, WISE 2025 will bring together industry leaders, policymakers, and entrepreneurs to drive technological innovations and sustainable business growth.

Women-led enterprises play a crucial role in India’s economic landscape, contributing nearly 13.5 to 15% of the GDP. They also represent 20% of MSMEs and employ over 23% of the workforce. The theme of WISE 2025, “Innovation, Sustainability, and Cross-Border Collaboration,” highlights the need for cutting-edge practices, eco-friendly initiatives, and global partnerships.

The event will feature keynote speeches, interactive panel discussions, and hands-on workshops, equipping women entrepreneurs with practical strategies for success in the global marketplace. It will also provide a platform for showcasing businesses, forging new partnerships, and learning from industry experts.

Distinguished Guests and Key Sessions

The summit will be inaugurated by Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Verma, with Sridhar Babu, Minister for Industry and Commerce, and Konda Surekha, Minister for Environment and Forests, attending as Guests of Honor.

Several industry experts, including Maruti Suzuki’s Tarun Agarwal and GIZ Germany’s Mohamed Omar Badran, will discuss emerging technologies, electric mobility, and sustainability. Key topics include AI, IoT, blockchain, renewable energy, and global supply chains. Sessions on government schemes like ONDC and GEM will provide insights into leveraging digital platforms for business growth.

B2B Expo & Shakti Awards

WISE 2025 will also host a B2B Expo, connecting women entrepreneurs with corporate and PSU procurement teams. The expo supports the Public Procurement Policy for MSEs, which mandates 3% procurement from women-owned businesses. Structured B2B meetings will facilitate partnerships and investments.

The event will conclude with the Valedictory Session & Shakti Awards, celebrating 108 outstanding women entrepreneurs. Telangana Agriculture Minister Shri Tummala Nageswar Rao and GHMC Mayor Vijyalakshmi Gadwal will grace the occasion, marking two decades of COWE’s dedication to women’s empowerment.