Increasing women’s participation in the Indian workforce

Neha Bagaria is the visionary Founder & CEO of HerKey (formerly JobsForHer) - India’s largest career engagement platform for women. With a profound mission to unlock limitless opportunities, foster continuous learning, and build strong communities, HerKey is revolutionising the way women can connect with career champions. The company’s vision is to enable women to realize their full potential by connecting them with the right opportunities, learning, and communities. Neha founded HerKey (formerly JobsForHer) in 2015 after taking a break when she had her children.

About her beginning days of career, Neha says, “Prior to my career break, I worked at Kemwell, a biopharmaceutical manufacturing company based in Bangalore, where I was involved in the fields of HR, Finance and Marketing strategy for their facilities in India, Sweden, and the US. Before I moved to Bangalore, I was the Founder & CEO of Paragon, an educational startup based in Mumbai that brought the Advanced Placement Program to India.”

Neha has graduated from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania with honours in Finance, Marketing and Management of Information Systems. She has been listed in Forbes India’s WPower Trailblazers list of 25 groundbreaking women achievers as a game-changer and innovator who is shattering stereotypes. She was also recognized as one of the “Top 100 Global Women Trailblazers - Founders” by StrongHer Ventures in 2023.

Speaking about Herkey, Neha said, “HerKey’s funding is one of the largest ever received by a company dedicated to women’s careers, which is a testament to the incredible work the company has been doing in this space. It has been at the forefront of developing scalable solutions to increase women’s participation in the Indian workforce. Incepted in 2015, HerKey works with over 10,000 companies across India that prioritise diversity and inclusion and has assisted them in engaging with and recruiting women.”

“HerKey is dedicated to promoting the professional development of women in their careers. The platform connects women with the right jobs across levels, provides learning opportunities to enable them to upskill and reskill. It provides mentorship to women wanting to start, restart, or advance in their professions, and communities to discover the power of networking with each other for their professional growth. Today, the platform partners with over 10,000 companies in India, has grown to serve over 3.5 million women across India, and plans to scale to power 30 million women’s careers in India,” Neha added.

Neha says that HerKey seeks to be the dependable companion for every woman on her career journey, enabling her growth, opening up opportunities, creating meaningful engagement, and facilitating her career journey onwards & upwards.

Neha is based in Bangalore and is a mother of two athletic boys. She is an avid traveller and enjoys adventure sports like skiing, scuba diving, and hiking. She is also a closet artist and dancer too.